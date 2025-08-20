Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Intense has won a string of awards | Dr Sam's

Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Intense has earned multiple beauty awards and recognition for its clinically tested formula

A moisturiser product that has collected multiple industry awards is being championed by experts for its potential to support skin barrier repair and hydration.

Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Intense has recently received the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance.

The product is positioned as suitable for sensitive and redness-prone skin, and its claims are supported by clinical studies.

Tests found it reduced water loss from the skin barrier after a single use, while consumer trials reported improvements in hydration, smoothness and tightness within one week.

Its formulation centres on sunflower sprout extract (SSE), which has been shown to elevate NAD+ levels in the skin.

NAD+ plays a role in cellular energy and repair processes, including the skin’s response to oxidative stress and the conversion of retinol into its active form.

The cream also includes ceramides, squalane, ectoin and glycerin – ingredients commonly associated with barrier support and hydration.

Dr Sam Bunting, the dermatologist behind the product, suggests that boosting NAD+ may help offset the environmental stressors that deplete skin’s defences, while also improving tolerance to active ingredients like retinoids.

Retailing at £36, the moisturiser sits in the mid-premium price bracket and is available directly from the brand.

While it has received positive attention from both the beauty press and consumers, individual results are likely to vary, as with any skincare product.

