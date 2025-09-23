I’m a fashion editor and these are my top picks from the new M&S autumn collection | M&S

I've searched the website and these are the standout pieces from the new season M&S range.

Marks & Spencer has curated a new collection that strikes the perfect balance between timeless elegance and contemporary ease. From cosy layers to effortless tailoring, here are my top picks that will carry you through the next few months in style.

Textured belted longline trench coat

A stunning piece in the must-have 'bitter chocolate' shade of the season. | M&S

This is the ultimate statement piece in the must-have chocolate colour of the season. M&S has elevated the classic trench coat with this textured version. The tailored silhouette makes it versatile enough to wear over workwear or casual outfits, while the belt cinches the waist for a flattering finish.

Alpaca blend textured relaxed jumper

Perfect for cosy season this jumper comes in three colours. | M&S

It’s officially sweater weather and this alpaca blend jumper is as cosy as it is chic. It’s available in three colours deep burgundy, hazelnut and olive green. The textured finish adds depth, while the relaxed fit makes it easy to style with both jeans and skirts. Soft to the touch and beautifully warm, it’s the kind of knit you’ll want to live in all autumn long.

High waisted wide leg jeans

Update your wardrobe with a new pair of wide-leg jeans. | M&S

Jeans are always a wardrobe essential, and this pair of wide-leg jeans feels particularly fresh. The high waist elongates the silhouette, while the wide-leg cut gives them a modern, effortless feel. They also come in a range of leg lengths from extra short to long.

Faux leather bowler bag

This handbag is the easiest way to update your outfit. | M&S

No outfit is complete without the right accessories, and this faux leather bowler bag is both practical and stylish. Structured yet sleek, it’s roomy enough to carry daily essentials without compromising on polish. The classic design ensures it’ll slot seamlessly into your existing wardrobe while adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

