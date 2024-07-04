This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Boots have launched the new No7 Beauty Vault Box with over £125 worth of products for just £35 but is it worth buying?

When it comes to Beauty Boxes I like to think I’m a bit of a connoisseur. Over the years I have tried a range of beauty boxes from Birchbox and Look Fantastic to Cult Beauty and even supermarket versions from Aldi and Lidl, I’ve tried them all.

I like to look at what products you get in the box, how much it's worth and if the contents offer a good enough saving that you just have to buy it. I’ve found that some brands will put a lot of mediocre items in the box so it looks like you are getting a lot but the quality is poor - this drives me mad.

The new Boots No7 Beauty Vault £35, which launched on July 3, is, in my ‘specialist’ connoisseur opinion, absolutely worth buying. The beauty box features eight products with seven of them being the full size.

There are four beauty products, three makeup products and a face cloth. To buy all these beauty products on their own would normally cost you £127.23 giving you a huge saving of £92.93 - “Oh my god that's the kind of girl math I like.”

What's included in the Boots No7 Beauty Vault Box is:

No7 Define & Enhance Mascara

No7 Hydraluminous+ Hydrating Night Gel

No7 Future Renew Day Cream

No7 Hydraluminous Lip Balm

No7 Airbrush Away Radiance Boosting Primer

No7 Radiant Results Hot Cloth Cleanser

No7 Cotton Cloth

No7 Limited Edition Dusty Rose Palette

All the products are as amazing as you would expect from No7 however my absolute must haves are the luxurious No7 Future Renew Day Cream (which is sadly the only product not full size) and the No7 Hydraluminous Lip Balm that has a slight pink tint. The only thing this beauty box is missing is an eye cream - but perhaps I only say that because of my age and noticing a few finer lines.

The thing I love most about the No7 range is that they have spent years of scientific research finding the best ingredients for your skin. The Boots brand was originally launched in 1935 with just 11 skincare products. Now it has a huge collection of beauty and makeup products for every skin type.

The Beauty Beauty Vault is available to buy in store at Boots and online at boots.com

