Nic Taylor, founder of 47 Skin, | 47 Skin

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

47 Skin founder Nic Taylor celebrates a double appearance in the Sunday Times 100 list, echoing a family legacy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nic Taylor started 47 Skin with a simple goal: to create skincare that truly works. Now, his Yorkshire-born brand is celebrating a remarkable milestone — named one of the UK’s fastest-growing private companies for the second year running.

This month, The Sunday Times 100 list has done just that, ranking 47 Skin 55th in 2025 following its debut at 52nd last year. For Nic, the achievement is personal as well as professional. His father earned a place on the very same list in 2003, making this a family legacy two decades in the making.

“This isn’t just about growth,” Nic says. “It’s about how we got here, by building a product that actually works and by growing a community of real people who believe in what we do. That’s something I’ll never take for granted.”

How it all started

For Nic, the story began not in a boardroom but in his kitchen, with a handwritten note from his gran and a small, unmarked pot of cream she had picked up from a market stall.

“I’d been struggling with my skin for years,” he says. “I’d tried what felt like everything — over-the-counter products, expensive treatments, even medication that made me feel worse mentally. Then, in January 2017, Grandma sent me this pot through the post with a note saying, ‘try this.’ I was sceptical. But within four days my skin was calmer and clearer than it had been in a decade. It was a turning point.”

That chance encounter with what would later become 47 Skin’s trademark ingredient set him on a mission. He tracked down the Yorkshire scientist who created the unique formula — a patented compound called Silver Chitoderm® — and the two joined forces to bring the product to market.

What makes 47 Skin different?

The star of the range remains Silver Chitoderm, an antibacterial and hydrating ingredient developed during a water purification project. It creates an invisible barrier on the skin that kills 99.9 percent of breakout-causing bacteria while keeping skin hydrated and soothed. It is clinically tested, dermatologist approved and exclusive to 47 Skin.

For anyone looking to try the brand’s award-winning products, the full range — including the popular Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum and Everyday Cleanser — is available at 47 Skin’s official site.

What customers say

It is this ethos that has resonated with thousands of customers across the UK and beyond. Anna, writing in June 2025, said: “I love 47 Skin and would recommend it to anyone with blemish-prone skin. I wish it had existed when I was a teenager.”

47 Skin's Serum | 47 Skin

Gioia described her experience as life changing: “It’s the clearest my skin has looked in over 10 years.”

For Zoe, the products have transformed how she feels in her own skin: “I really tried everything possible. Then my friend recommended 47 Skin and I absolutely love it. I used to feel so self-conscious about going make-up free at the beach — now I feel so much more confident.”

And Kathryn was even more succinct: “Changed my life.”

A Yorkshire success story

While 47 Skin is now shipping nationwide and building an international following, its roots remain firmly in the North. The brand is still developed and manufactured here, proof that world-class beauty does not have to come from London or Los Angeles.

Nic says the Sunday Times recognition is not the end of the journey. He believes this is just the beginning for a brand that continues to grow while staying true to its Yorkshire origins.

Get six months of Amazon Prime Student free – then just £4.49 a month (aff) £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now Amazon Prime Student is one of the best-value perks available to anyone in full-time higher education. You get a six-month trial completely free, with all the benefits of Prime - including unlimited one-day delivery, Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime and exclusive student discounts on everything from textbooks to tech. After the trial, you’ll pay just £4.49 a month or £47.49 a year for as long as you remain a student. There’s no catch and no long-term tie-in - just serious savings when you need them most. Click here to start your free six month Prime Student Trial