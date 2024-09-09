iPhone 16 launch LIVE: UK pre orders, prices, colours and best deals
The new iPhone 16 is expected to be revealed at an Apple event scheduled for 6pm UK time on Monday 9 September. Apple has shared a colourful logo with the tagline ‘It’s Glowtime’ in preparation for the event and the Apple store is now offline as the brand prepares for the launch.
While Apple has not leaked any information about the new iPhone 16 we can estimate when and where the phone will go on sale in the UK.
The Apple event begins at 6pm and we will update everything as it is announced.
The event is over
That’s the end of the official reveal. Stick with us as we await pre order information in the UK for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Where to buy the new iPhone 16?
We’re just waiting for the first UK sellers to announce pre orders.
It will be available on the Apple website, John Lewis, Currys and more.
Contract offers will be available on mobiles.co.uk, Carphone Warehouse, ID Mobile.
Apple iPhone 16 prices
The new iPhone 16 has been revealed and UK prices have been confirmed as £799 for the iPhone and £999 for the iPhone Plus.
The new iPhone 16 gaming update
Apple is promising longer battery life and more AAA games thanks to its new ability to handle better graphics. It also works with controllers to allow gaming on the go.
New camera visual intelligence
A new feature is ‘visual intelligence’. Pointing your camera at a restaurant, for example, will pull up information about it including menus and booking options.
You can also point your camera at dogs to see what breed it is amongst other things.
New AI emojis
One of the aspects of AI that will please casual users is the new AI generated emoji feature. You can type in some words and an emoji will be created for you.
AI can also find old photos you have taken based on a description.
iPhone 16 sizes
The new phone will be 6.1 and 6.7 inches for iPhone and iPhone Plus respectively.
New iPhone 16
The iPhone 16 has a new look. It is made from aerospace grade aluminium and has new ultramarine, teal and pink colours. They join white and black in the colour options.
Here we go
The new iPhone 16 is here!
The next iPhone will have ‘Apple Intelligence’ and is called an exciting new era from the brand, which is really leaning in to machine learning and AI with the new model.
New Airpods model
The new Airpods have wireless charging to the case. That is a really useful feature.
Apple is really pushing the spacial audio aspect of the Airpods, which mean external sounds are reduced as you move around.
The Airpods are $129 or $179 for the active noise cancelling versions. They are available to pre order today.
The new Airpods 4
The best sounding Airpods ever including spacial audio that surrounds you with sound, according to Apple.
They are also perfect for taking calls hands free. Siri will now respond to you nodding your head or shaking it and the headphones will also reduce background noise around you.
We're now on to Airpods
The Apple Airpods are next on the list. I suspect it’s a new set.
And here it is. ‘Significant updates across the entire lineup’ starting with a new generation of Airpods first up.
Airpods 4 are here.
Apple Watch pre orders open now
Apple Watch pre orders are open now and it will be available from 20 September.,
New Watch colours
There is a new deep glossy black aluminium alloy finish, polished using silicone nano particles. It joins rose gold and silver colours in the range.
New Apple Watch revealed
We have our first look at the Apple Watch Series 10. It has the biggest display and thinnest design ever.
Jeff Williams, COO, is introducing the Watch now. The new screen is the biggest wearable display ever built by Apple and has up to 30% more screen area than older models.
The display is more rounded too and is made from durable glass. It also has the first ever wide angle OLED display to help you see the screen from different angles.
The event has started
A nice montage of people dancing and enjoying Apple products gets us kicked off this evening.
And here is Tim Cook in front of a giant rainbow to introduce the new products.
A new iPhone has been confirmed. But we will be looking at a new Apple Watch first.
Apple store is down
Apple has closed its online store in preparation for the event. This is the biggest hint yet that it will be launching new products and these will be listed on the store shortly.
This is the same thing that happened when Apple launched the iPhone 15 last year.
An Apple iPhone 16 is likely to be one of those products this year. The event begins in 15 minutes.
