The new Nintendo Switch 2 | Nintendo

The console is finally here and many UK stores have restocked

The new Nintendo Switch 2 is back in stock after the console officially launched in the UK today (Thursday 5 June).

A number of UK sites have restocked the standalone consoles and bundles on launch day but there is a catch; many of the new set of available orders will take a week to deliver the Switch 2.

Very does not list the console on the Nintendo Switch 2 page but you can get a big Nintendo Switch 2 bundle by going directly to the order page here. The bundle includes a console, Mario Kart World, two Joy-Con 2 Wheels, a Nintendo Switch 2 camera, and a 256GB SanDisk microSD Express Card for £546.

Other sites have not yet listed the Nintendo Switch 2 as available again for sale. Currys says the console will be arriving today but may not open orders after its pre orders sold out before the launch date.

It means fans will have to scramble to get their hands on the console if they have not pre ordered it in advance. The official Nintendo website has also paused pre orders for launch day.

Fans who did get their hands on a console will finally get to experience the new Nintendo Switch console today and Nintendo has warned people to not peel off the safety film on the front of the console.

According to the official Switch 2 health and safety manual released today said: “The screen is covered with a film layer designed to prevent fragments scattering in the event of damage. Do not peel it off.”

The film is designed to stop the glass shattering and cracking and removing the film may cause damage to the console.