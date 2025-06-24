Yorkshire company named best broadband provider after beating Sky and BT in ranking

More than 10,000 Community Fibre network users have reported an outage | Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Yorkshire provider is the best value for money broadband option according to new data

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire company Plusnet has been named the UK’s best broadband provider, beating the likes of Sky, BT and Virgin Media.

The local broadband company has been given a 79% rating by over 4,000 customers to put it at the top of the table and win the overall best provider in the Broadband Genie ratings.

Plusnet also topped the list for best reliability in a broadband provider and best user experience. The Sheffield-based company is selling 75mbps broadband for £24.99 a month but customers can double their speed for an extra £1 a month. The fastest full fibre broadband is priced at £36.99 for 900mbps, which is classified as ‘ultra fast’.

Not only is Plusnet voted the best broadband provider but the 900mbps option is also £2 a month cheaper than BT’s 900 package, which is priced at £38.99. Sky’s 900mbps broadband is more expensive still at £42 on a monthly contract.

Commentating on the Broadband Genie Awards, Alex Tofts, Strategist at Broadband Genie: “You won’t find any fancy frills with Plusnet, such as TV or phone bundles. And while flashy rewards for new switches are few and far between, its straightforward ‘broadband only ‘ deals are a real win. No set-up costs, no line rental, great support, and the peace of mind that comes with good customer service if anything goes wrong. Take to the podium, Plusnet!”

Plusnet offers special discounts for customers on Yorkshire Day in August and has a regular revolving list of discounts for local customers. You can check availability here to see if you are eligible.

Plusnet is no stranger to awards. It has previously been named Uswitch’s best broadband provider award, as well as best value for money and best for customer service.