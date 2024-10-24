The exact Black Friday price when you should buy a PS5 console

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The best deals on the PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim consoles and when to buy them during Black Friday

The PS5 games console is one of the most searched-for Black Friday deals around, and 2024 will be no different.

The console has had a new lease of life in recent months after Sony added the upgraded PS5 Pro to the line-up. The console joins the PS5 Slim and the standard PS5 in the console’s UK range and is the most expensive by some distance.

But what is the best time to buy a PS5 console and what price should you pay? We take a look at the best Black Friday deals to help you find the best bargain.

The PS5 Slim console is one of the more popular options for gamers with limited space. Less bulky than the standard version, prices usually range from around £440 for the version without a disc drive and around £480 for models in a bundle with a game or controller included.

Black Friday PS5 Slim deals might see the price dip below £400 again, but we just don’t know how far, and we don’t know how long the Currys deal will last for either.

The best PS5 Pro deals are unlikely to deviate much from the £699 asking price. The updated console was launched in October and fans quickly rushed to pre-order the more powerful console.

While £700 for a console that will be replaced by a PS6 in the next few years seems steep, it has not stopped huge interest in the console and anything below £700 should be classed as a bargain for the console.

The PS5 was officially released back in 2020, so ordering one now would put you in the latter part of the console’s lifecycle. However, that is no reason not to buy one as a brand-new console could be as much as two or three years away.

There will still be a huge number of exciting new titles coming to the PS5 including the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Where to look for PS5 deals

The PS5 console will be reduced across a large number of sellers for Black Friday. Amazon’s big Black Friday shopping day officially begins on 29 November but last year the retailer actually launched deals a week early, although the best discounts were found on the day itself.

Other sellers including Currys , John Lewis, Very and Argos could drop the price of a PS5 console at any point in November and shoppers should set up price alerts on any site which sells the PS5 console.

Online sellers will also heavily discount PS5 controllers and games. Amazon will have a large selection of discounts on official and unofficial controllers and all of the latest games for the console.

The official Playstation website will also sell the console, controllers and games at discounted prices for Black Friday.