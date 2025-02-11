Tickets to win this Audi R8 are a ludicrously cheap 10p at the moment

Yes, you can win an Audi R8 for just 10p | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

BOTB’s cheapest-ever prize draw is an absolutely amazing car - a 570bhp V10 Audi R8

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a stunning satin grey with complementing black alloys, this Audi R8 is made to make an impression.

And if its drop-dead-gorgeous looks don't turn heads, then its incredible V10 exhaust note certainly will.

It's the latest special offer prize from dream car giveaway company BOTB, and this is the cheapest ticket they've ever offered.

The satin grey looks so menacing | BOTB

Yes, for just 10p someone will win the keys to this incredible car, worth £87,000.

It's a life-changing prize, and a chance to drive away in a 570bhp icon of the sports car world.

The winner will be offered either this 2021 Audi R8 with just 12,000 miles on the clock, or a cash alternative of £61,000. All they would have needed to do is pay 10p for a ticket.

It's one of the latest in a long list of prizes from BOTB, and usually tickets for a prize draw worth this much money would cost around £3 - but they're being offered out for just 10p thanks to a limited-time deal.

With just 12,000 miles on the clock, it's in fabulous condition | BOTB

You've only got until Friday to enter, but according to BOTB, 65% of the tickets have already sold (at the time of writing), so this is something you need to be quick to make the most of as it's clearly popular.

Obviously, most entrants will choose to buy more than one ticket, and you might as well for that price. And the more tickets you buy, the more chances you have of winning the car.