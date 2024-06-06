This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The shops are all stocked with the hottest styles for summer, here are some trending dresses you can buy now.

Summer has arrived, despite what the UK’s weather thinks. With a new season comes the perfect opportunity to give your wardrobe a bit of a refresh. From easy breezy floral maxi dresses to elegant evening wear, there’s something for everyone’s style in the shops right now.

Dresses are the ultimate summer fashion life hack because they save so much time when getting ready. There’s no need to worry about what to pair those denim shorts with or if that skirt will look good with that top. Instead, you can just throw on a dress and you’re effortlessly ready to go.

So whatever your summer plans are, if you’ve got a beach holiday planned, or an upcoming staycation on the horizon, I’m sure these dresses would make for some brilliant additions to your wardrobe this summer.