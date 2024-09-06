We've found a £200 dual-drawer air fryer for just £69.99 in Amazon's daily deals
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Top-of-the-range, branded air fryers with twin drawers usually come at a price. Take Ninja's Foodi Max range, for example. The top models can cost £269.99, and even when they're on sale they rarely drop below £200.
This one, by Russell Hobbs, seems quite fairly priced at £199.99. It hasn't quite got the features to match up to a Ninja, but it does have a digital touchscreen, eight presets, a dual 4.25-litre capacity and even a clever sync mode to match up the cooking times on either side.
So it has all the key features the Ninja air fryer has, but Amazon has just knocked a remarkable 65% off the price. And that means it's £69.99 for a limited time only.
And that makes it superb value for money. Sure, it might not have the iconic appeal of a flagship Ninja air fryer, but it'll certainly do a decent job of cooking up a family meal.
It's also quite compact, as far as dual-drawer air fryers go. The drawers are narrow but deep, and a lot of its bulk is in its height and depth, so it's perhaps a more convenient size for smaller kitchens.
Customers who have bought them have left mostly positive reviews about its cooking performance, although a few were disappointed that there's no way to join the baskets together, which seems a fair criticism.