Think you know your Yorkshire roots? This easy DNA test could uncover hidden Viking, Irish or South Asian ancestry — and it’s just £29 for a limited time.

If you’ve always thought of yourself as 100% Yorkshire through and through, here’s your chance to find out for sure — and maybe uncover some fascinating surprises.

For a very limited time, MyHeritage is offering its DNA kit for just £29 instead of £79, exclusively through this link. That’s a massive 63% saving — and it won’t stick around for long.

The test is simple to use. Take a painless cheek swab, pop it into the prepaid envelope, and in just a few weeks your detailed results will be ready online. Then the story begins — you’ll see a clear breakdown of your ethnic origins, showing which regions and countries your ancestors came from, and just how much of you is truly Yorkshire. You might even confirm those family stories of Viking blood in Whitby, or uncover unexpected ties beyond the Dales, Moors or Vale of York.

A MyHeritage DNA kit can help connect the stories behind old family photos to your true ancestry. | Canva

Studies suggest around 10% of people in Yorkshire carry Viking ancestry, a legacy of Norse settlers who made their mark over a thousand years ago. But Yorkshire’s story has always been broader — Irish migrants settled in towns like Harrogate, Ripon and Scarborough during the 19th century, while Jewish families built new lives in York and Leeds. More recently, Caribbean and South Asian communities have enriched places like Bradford and Harrogate, shaping Yorkshire into what it is today.

Whether your family has roots in Thirsk or Filey, or arrived more recently, this is your chance to celebrate every part of your unique heritage and connect with relatives across the globe.

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a National World journalist prior to publication.

