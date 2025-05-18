It’s easy to see why in these troubled times people are pining for the exuberant designs of the 1970s.

Even black and white photos from the era scream colour, so florid was the wallpaper and lino flooring of the day.

Geometric designs ruled, shades of orange and avocado were everywhere, and people knew how to lounge out in style.

These photos show some of the items and design features you could find in almost every 70s household, from the living room to the kitchen and bathroom.

How many did your home feature back then and do you still own any?

Patterned wallpaper Patterned wallpaper was everywhere during the 1970s, including in the kitchen of future Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, then education secretary, pictured here during the 1974 general election campaign

Beanbags They might not have been as big as this one but no 70s household was truly complete without a beanbag or two on which to lounge about

Fondue set If you were throwing a dinner party in the 70s a fondue set was the height of sophistication