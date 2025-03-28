As well as the spectacular countryside and beautiful coastline, there’s so much to do across the historic county, from great family attractions to brilliant shops, pubs, restaurants and live music venues.

But there are some amazing attractions and venues across Yorkshire which we have lost over the years, and things you can no longer do that many of us wish you still could.

Below are just some of the things which used to be hugely popular around Yorkshire, from Sheffield to Scarborough, via Leeds and Wakefield, but which you can no longer do.

They include famous nightclubs, music venues and shops - and even a theme park and a zoo.

These photos are bound to bring memories flooding back for those lucky enough to experience them while they were still around.

How many of these things do you remember doing, and which would you most like to bring back?

Take to the slopes at Sheffield Ski Village Sheffield Ski Village opened in 1988 and was hugely popular in its heyday, attracting visitors from across the north of England. It sadly closed following a fire in 2012.

Visit quirky alternative music venue Fab Cafe in Leeds was a hugely popular alternative music venue, known for its quirky television and movie memorabilia, which sadly closed its doors for the last time in April 2015

See the elephant at lost zoo Scarborough Zoo and Marineland, open between 1969 and 1984, housed many exotic animals including dolphins, sea lions, snakes, an elephant, wolves and bear cubs. It became Mr Marvels amusement park.