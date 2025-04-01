AL Simpkin & Co: The Yorkshire sweetmakers behind a century of travel treats

More than 100 years on, AL Simpkin & Co is still going strong – exporting its iconic gold tins around the world from the same site where it all began.

​In the heart of South Yorkshire a sweet legacy has been unfolding for over a century. A.L. Simpkin & Co. Ltd, renowned for their iconic travel sweets, has become a symbol of British confectionery excellence, blending tradition with innovation since 1921.​

The story began with Albert Leslie Simpkin, a decorated World War I veteran who, during his recovery, was administered liquid glucose to aid his healing.

Sweet making at A. L. Simpkin and Co, on Hunter Road, Hillsborough, in 1973 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Recognising the potential for a solid, portable form of this energy source, Simpkin embarked on a mission to create high-quality glucose confections.

In 1921, he established A.L. Simpkin & Co. Ltd in Sheffield, focusing on products made from natural ingredients and aimed primarily at dispensing chemists.​

Simpkin's entrepreneurial spirit led to the introduction of the 'travel sweets' concept.

To prevent the high fruit juice content sweets from becoming sticky, he packaged them in airtight tins, ensuring freshness and convenience for travellers.

This innovation not only set the brand apart but also established a new standard in confectionery packaging.​

Throughout its history, A.L. Simpkin & Co. Ltd has demonstrated resilience and adaptability. During World War II, the company supplied high-grade glucose sweets to RAF aircrew on high-altitude missions.

In 1953, their glucose products accompanied the British Mount Everest expedition, highlighting the brand's reputation for quality and reliability.​

Simpkins sweet factory in Hillsboorugh, who have been manufacturing boiled sweets on the same site, using a lot of the same machinery, for 100 years this year. The mixing conveyour. Picture: Chris Etchells

The company's commitment to excellence has fostered enduring relationships worldwide. Notably, Simpkins has been exporting to Japan for over 50 years, being among the first British firms to gain such access.

Today, their products are available in over 40 countries, with exports accounting for a significant portion of their income.​

Now managed by the third generation of the Simpkin family, siblings Adrian and Karen, the company continues to honour its rich heritage while embracing modern trends.

They have expanded their product range to include sugar-free confections and have ventured into new flavors like passion fruit and lime and chilli to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Despite these innovations, the core values of quality and tradition remain steadfast.​

The distinctive gold tins of Simpkins' travel sweets have become synonymous with quality and nostalgia.

These tins have not only preserved the sweets within but have also carried the brand's legacy across generations and continents.