The 20 most valuable retro video games you might own, including Nintendo 64 game worth nearly £4,000

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 11th May 2025, 15:00 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Your old video games could be worth thousands of pounds - even if they’re unsealed
  • One graded video game is worth nearly £40,000
  • But even used games without their boxes can be worth thousands of pounds
  • Currys has produced a list of the most valuable retro games, including titles for the Nintendo 64, Game Boy, NES and PlayStation 2

Everyone has their favourite retro video game from down the years.

But did you know that gamers could be sitting on a goldmine, with some old titles worth thousands of pounds today - even if they’ve been used.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Retro video games could be worth thousands of pounds, even if they are used and in some cases lacking their boxes, according to new research by Currysplaceholder image
Retro video games could be worth thousands of pounds, even if they are used and in some cases lacking their boxes, according to new research by Currys | Currys

The most valuable PAL-region game based on recent sales is a graded copy of Streets of Rage for the Sega Mega Drive, which is worth nearly £40,000.

But while sealed and graded games are most valuable, even loose cartridges, which have been used, and those complete with boxes, can fetch huge sums.

Currys has analysed retro video game resale data on PriceCharting to produce a list of the most valuable unsealed games - including one worth nearly £4,000.

A graded copy of Streets of Rage on the Sega Mega Drive is worth nearly £40,000 todayplaceholder image
A graded copy of Streets of Rage on the Sega Mega Drive is worth nearly £40,000 today | Currys/Sega

The technology retailer, which has shared the list ahead of the upcoming release of the Nintendo Switch 2, says many gamers could cash in on their old games as they attempt to clear space for some new titles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The most valuable retro video games

RankConsoleGame titleConditionEstimated value
1Nintendo 64Zelda Majora's Mask (Adventure Set)Complete, in box£3,715.01
2NESSnowboard ChallengeComplete, in box£2,935.80
3Super NintendoMega Man X3Complete, in box£2,465.32
4Game Boy ColorZelda Oracle of Ages & Seasons Limited EditionComplete, in box£2,259.44
5Mega Drive 32XDarxideComplete, in box£2,245.68
6PlayStation 2Grand Theft Auto Complete CollectionComplete, in box£2,234.07
7NESMr. GimmickComplete, in box£2,071.92
8NESDuck Hunt (Game of Variant)Complete, in box£1,988.67
9PlayStation 4Dark Souls III (Prestige Edition)Complete, in box£1,975.00
10Nintendo 64Starcraft 64Complete, in box£1,728.88
11PlayStation 2Grand Theft Auto Complete CollectionLoose£1,718.52
12PlayStation 4Dark Souls III (Prestige Edition)Loose£1,717.39
13Nintendo 64Snowboard Kids 2Complete, in box£1,715.19
14Game Boy AdvanceGame Boy Advance SP (Pokemon Sapphire Super Pak)Complete, in box£1,700.91
15Game BoyBeethovenComplete, in box£1,675.47
16NESStack-UpComplete, in box£1,632.36
17Super NintendoSuper Metroid and Zelda: A Link to the Past Double PackComplete, in box£1,578.61
18Game BoyHammerin' HarryComplete, in box£1,488.32
19NESFamily Fun Fitness Stadium EventsComplete, in box£1,457.31
20Game Boy AdvancePokemon Ruby Version (Limited Edition Super Pak)Complete, in box£1,393.30

Do you own any of these games, and what do you think is the best video game ever made?

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:AffiliatesBoostGamingNostalgia
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice