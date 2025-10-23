Yorkshire retro: 36 nostalgic photos of cosy pubs across the county, from 1890s to the 1990s, as cold sets in

As the nights draw in and the cold starts to bite, these nostalgic photos should help warm the cockles at least.

They show pubs around Yorkshire, taking you back in time from the 1890s all the way up to the 1990s.

Some are pictured with roaring fireplaces, others show punters ensconced in cosy nooks, with a warm welcome awaiting visitors to all these much-loved watering holes.

Customers are seen relaxing over a game of dominoes, taking part in a singalong and even practising their golf swing in this retro photo gallery. There is, of course, a tempting carvery, too, with the obligatory Yorkshire pudding.

Some of these pubs have sadly been lost, but others are still going strong centuries after they were founded.

Among the pubs featured is the place where the notorious highwayman Dick Turpin was reputedly captured before being executed, one of the UK’s first themed pubs

If you enjoyed this trip down memory lane and are keen for more Yorkshire nostalgia, check out our look back at life across the county in 1976.

The Red Lion pub, High Street, Skipton, North Yorkshire, in 1957

1. Red Lion

The Red Lion pub, High Street, Skipton, North Yorkshire, in 1957 | Heritage Images via Getty Images Photo: George Bernard Mason/Historic England

The Brick Hall Inn on High Street, Skipton, Craven, North Yorkshire, in 1957

2. Brick Hall Inn

The Brick Hall Inn on High Street, Skipton, Craven, North Yorkshire, in 1957 | Heritage Images via Getty Images Photo: George Bernard Mason/Historic England

Michael Deeley, landlord of the Washington pub, on Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield, shares a joke with a customer in 1997

3. Washington

Michael Deeley, landlord of the Washington pub, on Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield, shares a joke with a customer in 1997 | National World

Harvey Arms licensee Janet Kettlewood and Judith Tarling, who is in charge of the cavery at the Finningley pub, in 1999

4. Carvery

Harvey Arms licensee Janet Kettlewood and Judith Tarling, who is in charge of the cavery at the Finningley pub, in 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

