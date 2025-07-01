Prince William has been running the Homewards initiative for two years now, working with partners to tackle the root causes of homelessness.
The initiative has seen six locations from across the country - including Sheffield - picked, with the team working alongside partners to end homelessness in those areas within five years.
The idea was spurred by the Prince’s childhood experiences, after he recalls attending homeless shelters with his mother Princess Diana.
The initiative itself was launched two years ago today (July 1) to honour Diana’s birthday.
Now, to celebrate the second anniversary of this initiative, the Prince - alongside former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Homewards advocate Steven Bartlett - headed to Sheffield to discuss the programme’s progress so far.
In Sheffield, the Innovative Housing Project has seen homes unlocked by the private rented sector to support local families. Alongside Firvale Community Hub, Homewards have also helped recruit two tenancy advocacy officers to support families at risk of homelessness.
Following this, His Royal Highness and Bridget Phillipson MP met with staff and students at Meadowhead Secondary School.
They used the visit to launch Upstream, a school-based survey to identify young people at the greatest risk of homelessness and provide them the support they need.
Children were excited to meet the Royal, and greeted him while waving Union Jack flags.
Photos: Press Association / Royal Rota
