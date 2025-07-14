Iconic horse racing festival returns to Doncaster – you won’t want to miss this | Submitted

Excitement is building as one of the most iconic events in British horse racing, the 2025 Betfred St Leger Festival returns to Doncaster Racecourse this September, promising four days of thrilling flat racing, high fashion, top-tier entertainment, and unforgettable moments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the final Classic of the British flat racing season, the St Leger Stakes headlines a packed festival schedule that attracts thousands of spectators, from die-hard racing fans to those looking for a unique day out.

Racegoers can now secure their spots with tickets starting from just £10, and Children aged 17 and under can attend for free, making this an accessible outing for families. For those seeking a more luxurious race day experience, hospitality packages, including the exclusive Sky Garden at £749 per person, are available.

Additionally, the Leger Four-Day Pass offers access to the entire festival at a discounted rate, £75 for Grandstand tickets and £99 for County Enclosure.

Thrilling flat racing, top entertainment and an unforgettable day out – the 2025 Betfred St Leger Festival is back in Doncaster. | Submitted

A Day-by-Day Look at the Festival

Thursday 11th September – Betfred Ladies Day The festival opens in style with Ladies Day, a celebration of fashion and flair. The highlight off the track is the return of the Style Awards, this year in partnership with Meadowhall, where one impeccably dressed attendee will walk away with a prize worth over £1,000.

Friday 12th September – Betfred Doncaster Cup Day Friday’s action features the historic Doncaster Cup - the final leg of the Stayer’s Triple Crown and the oldest regulated race still run under official racing rules. As one of the most challenging tests of endurance and strategy, it delivers unforgettable racing year after year.

Saturday 13th September – Betfred St Leger Day The crown jewel of the festival, St Leger Day, draws tens of thousands of spectators to witness the running of the Betfred St Leger Stakes. Known as the final Classic of the season, this race has crowned some of the sport’s greatest champions and continues to be a defining moment for owners, trainers, and jockeys. Alongside the racing, guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy live music and entertainment.

Sunday 14th September – Sunday Funday & Leger Legends Race The final day of the festival is all about family-friendly fun, featuring a range of children’s activities and community-focused entertainment. A major highlight is the Leger Legends charity race, where retired jockeys return to the saddle for a good cause. Tickets for Sunday start from £20 per person, with free entry for under-18s.

This year, the festival also introduces a new premium area in the County Enclosure Champagne Lawn, featuring live music and a celebrity DJ on each of the first three days. With names to be announced soon, this exclusive area will bring a lively, social vibe to the traditional racing atmosphere.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse, said, “Each year we look to make the Betfred St Leger Festival more successful than the last, meaning we will be pulling out all the stops once again to make 2025 our best year yet.

“Our main priority is to ensure an enjoyable experience for every attendee and with the racing and entertainment we have lined up for this year, we’re certain this will come to fruition.

“Next year marks an incredibly special milestone as we celebrate 250 years of the Betfred St Leger Festival, so we’ll be doing what we have done incredibly well for 249 years and put on a fantastic occasion over the four days.”