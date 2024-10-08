Supplied

A trade mission of West Yorkshire businesses, led by Mayor Tracy Brabin, is in the United States this week to bang the drum for investment. Here, in a paid for monthly column, the Mayor’s Business Advisor Mandy Ridyard outlines why this is important.

In a historic first for West Yorkshire, a UK-US trade mission, led by Mayor Tracy Brabin, has seen a dozen local businesses touch down in Nashville, Tennessee, for a series of networking opportunities with potential investors and trade partners.

The bulk of the businesses are from our fast-growing health and life sciences sector, which employs over 100,000 people across over 300 companies. Nashville, which has almost doubled its number of health and life sciences professionals over the past two decades, is a prime trading partner for our region, with medical exports worth $4 billion.

The growth of this sector in West Yorkshire is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships. West Yorkshire is home to the headquarters of the world’s largest healthcare system, the NHS, as well as Europe’s largest teaching hospital. Our region has long been a hotbed of health innovation, with firms like Paxman Scalp Cooling pioneering the pathway from domestic trials to American markets.

Turbocharging business

Our innovative companies have used technology to transform cancer treatment, diagnostics to cut down waiting times for critical care, and AI models to detect diseases. Because of this cluster, our region has secured a 10-year, £160 million Investment Zone from the government, and the mayor plans to turbocharge this further.

Through a mix of funding to unlock new sites for commercial companies, and support to help our businesses bring innovative new products to the market, our Healthtech sector will grow in headcount and output.

But West Yorkshire is not only Healthtech. Almost 2,000 of our businesses export to the US, and major US companies like Cummins, Cognizant and Coca-Cola are together investing billions in facilities in West Yorkshire, creating new opportunities for our skilled workforce. And skills are another critical ingredient for growth.

Also vital to economic growth are our small businesses and entrepreneurs. Ensuring that they can access, more easily, the range of support available across the region to help them start, grow and scale, is key.

Jukebox deal helps change the record for Yorkshire

By joining the dots in our region – our diverse business base, our elected mayor, and our business representative organisations – we can be stronger than the sum of our parts. Just last week, Leeds-based manufacturer Sound Leisure shipped over £200,000 worth of handcrafted jukeboxes to the US, following a successful trade mission organised by the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.

The prize of international investment and trade is huge. But as the founder of an aerospace engineering company in Bradford, the Chair of Space Hub Yorkshire, and now the Chair of the West Yorkshire Business Board, I know that it’s our small and medium-sized businesses that are the backbone of our regional economy.

Global potential

Faced with the challenges of the last few tumultuous years, our businesses have constantly evolved and innovated, keeping our region competitive internationally against a challenging landscape.

We need to ensure that the West Yorkshire business ecosystem innovates at the same pace. We must leverage private investment alongside public investment. Ensure skills training aligns to local business, that public transport is affordable and reliable, and that business support is relevant to our regional opportunities and challenges.

Investing locally

In West Yorkshire, the mayor is responsible for a £100 million Adult Skills Fund, and is pushing for further devolution of skills to build a “region of learning” where everyone can get the skills they need to secure good work in the local labour market, and that businesses have the skills they need to thrive.

On transport, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority has just finished consulting on a £2 billion plan for a Mass Transit system, which will help link businesses with skilled workers from across the region.

And to support business, we have now partnered with over 150 firms on our Fair Work Charter. This has been designed by business, for business, and to be relevant to our small and medium-sized companies, which make up 99% of employers in the region.

The Fair Work Charter provides a benchmark and a roadmap for growth, with five areas of focus – to deliver opportunity, security, wellbeing, fulfilment, and a voice for employees. For Abraham Moon in Guiseley, a family-owned fabric manufacturer founded in 1837, adopting the Fair Work Charter was just one part of their business plan to attract and keep talent. As Howarths HR, another Fair Work Charter signatory put it: “it’s not about being the finished article. It’s about constantly looking for ways to improve and grow.”

So, I am asking businesses across West Yorkshire to reach out, tell us what you need to succeed, and join our mission for inclusive growth.

Mandy Ridyard is the co-founder and finance director of Produmax, the chair of Space Hub Yorkshire, and the West Yorkshire mayor’s business advisor.