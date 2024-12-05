Jackery

A cosy Christmas or an outdoor escape – get the power solutions for your festive fun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of us love nothing better than to stay at home and keep cosy over the festive period. Others will be itching to get away and enjoy the thrill of the outdoors, perhaps setting off for some winter camping.

Whether you’re looking forward to watching Christmas Day TV with your family or travelling off-grid for some winter hiking with a loved one, one thing is for sure, it will be a time for creating memories.

Jackery

And whichever type of festive fun you are hoping for over the holidays, reliable power will be essential to ensure your memory-making is not interrupted.

Jackery has the portable power solutions you need whatever you choose to do this Christmas.

If you are staying at home, you will want to feel happy in the knowledge your festive fun will not be interrupted by a power cut, and that your twinkling garden lights and heaters can be powered into the evening.

If you are heading off for an outdoor winter adventure, you will want to know you can charge your devices and capture the special moments while staying connected.

Jackery’s portable power stations and solar panels will ensure that your holidays are as bright and connected as they are memorable.

Jackery

Must-have gadgets available now with huge discounts

Right now, Jackery has some fantastic offers on some of its top products, which are small in size but mighty in power.

Why not go for the Explorer 300 Plus – a compact powerhouse offering reliable capacity. Weighing just 2.5kg with a compact design measuring 225 x 153 x 153mm, it is highly portable and can fit in your backpack. Featuring a 288Wh battery capacity and delivering up to 300W of continuous output, the E300 Plus can be fully charged in two hours with AC charging. It can power up to six devices simultaneously with versatile DC, AC, USB-A, and USB-C ports. The E300 Plus is quiet and smart app control user-friendly. It is on offer at just £219, a saving of £100 off the RRP of £319.

Jackery’s smallest and lightest power station ever – the Explorer 100 Plus – might be the gadget for your needs. It weighs just 965g and measures 126 x 87 x 86.5mm. It is Jackery’s first solar generator approved for flight boarding and although small in size, the E100 Plus delivers 99Wh of capacity and up to 128W of output. It has a fast 1.8-hour full recharge time and it is also the company’s first product to feature 100% recyclable packaging, aligning with the Jackery Plus Series’ commitment to sustainability.