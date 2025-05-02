Supplied

The town's latest seafood gem is a sister to the iconic Trenchers Restaurant

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tide by Trenchers opened in October 2024 in the heart of picturesque Whitby, serving high-quality seafood and meat dishes in a relaxed, casual setting.

Stand out dishes include salt & pepper squid in chilli, hake fillet pan seared & roasted with mussels, Thai vegetable red curry, and the well-known Trenchers fish & chips.

With fresh, local produce at the heart of their dishes, the menus are designed to include something for everyone – from oysters to chips. One thing not to miss is steak night every Friday.

And it suits all occasions from celebratory dinners with family and friends to a spot of lunch whilst touring Whitby.

A well-known sister

Established in 1980, sister restaurant Trenchers of Whitby has cemented itself as a must-visit destination in the North of England thanks to its traditional menu of fish and chips, seafood and British dishes, served all day, every day, throughout the year.

Reviews of the highest order

The restaurant enjoys a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor, here’s what some very satisfied customers had to say.

“An excellent restaurant in Whitby! The food was absolutely delicious—the chicken dish was full of flavour, and the seafood platter was amazing, packed with fresh seafood and great extras like chips and brown bread. The prices were very fair for the quality of food. Highly recommend giving this place a try.”

“First visit! Always been a fan of Trenchers and liked the idea of a similar quality of food in a more 'restaurant' environment. My sister opted for the calamari starter, I just fancied ciabata bread with dips. Lovely! We both chose the seafood platter and WOW! Chip shop fries, smoked salmon, massive prawns in shells, mussels, oyster in shell, prawns in sauce, lovely salad and bread and butter. Way more than I could eat and an amazingly low £22!! Lovely service too. Can't wait to go again.”

“Called in on the off chance there was a table available. Staff were very attentive and friendly. Ordered haddock, chips and mushy peas plus 2 teas. Tea was hot and a good strong cup, the fish and chips were nicely cooked, fish was fresh and tasty. Will certainly return next time we are in Whitby and fancy fish and chips. Thank you.”

“The food was excellent and we had a 2-for-1 offer on our main meal which was a bonus. The staff were exceptional and very attentive. Nice atmosphere and an enjoyable dining experience. We will be eating here on our next visit to Whitby.”