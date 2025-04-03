Supplied

Nurturing and educating children from the age of 2-18, Harrogate Ladies’ College encourages the all-round development of all its pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offering both boarding places and day places Harrogate Ladies’ College is a family of three top independent schools which offer co-education from aged 2 to 18 and girls-only senior education from 11 - 18

Joanna Fox, Principal (Acting) of Harrogate Ladies’ College explains how its ethos aims to ensure that pupils know who they are.

At Harrogate Ladies’ College, pupils are encouraged to be authentic and to be true to themselves – that means studying the subjects that they are passionate about without feeling that their gender prescribes their choices.

Joanna adds: “We’ve been educating inspirational women for more than 125 years and we aim to inspire the next generation of women to be brave, to be bold, to challenge perceptions and to know that anything is possible with hard work, determination and perseverance.

“Our size enables us to know and understand our pupils as their parents know them, and this, combined with our supportive environment, means that pupils can be pushed harder to achieve more.”

Located in the Duchy area of Harrogate, Harrogate Ladies’ College family of schools includes Highfield Pre-School and Highfield Prep School for boys and girls aged 2-11 years. All three schools are fully integrated to provide a seamless educational experience and are characterised by a strong sense of community.

Supplied

The science of teaching

Research shows that girls learn in a different way from boys. And so, as an all girls' senior school Harrogate Ladies’ College tailors studies to suit it’s female pupils.

“We’re proud to be leading the way in inspiring girls to pursue STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) related careers,” said Ms Fox. “We put a lot of focus on encouraging girls to be bold, to be brave and to think differently about their subjects and their future careers. I’m delighted to see our girls now going on to study amazing STEM related subjects at university such as Medicine, Science and Engineering, Chemical Engineering and Astrophysics.”

But it’s not just in science that girls (and boys) excel here. With a range of sporting facilities, including a gym and a swimming pool, and over 50 clubs offering a wide range of activities, there are lots of opportunities to develop the whole child, through their interests and through activities which help them to socialise and learn from their peers.

There is a full programme of weekend trips available to boarders and day pupils and for day pupils there is wrap around care, pre sessions in boarding houses and access to teaching staff after hours, which helps many families to juggle work and school life.

The school’s health and wellbeing programme Flourish includes a wellbeing app for all pupils, as well as encouragement for them to regularly record how they feel and coping strategies to help them.

SEN (Special Educational Needs) provision offers extra support for all who need it, including extension programmes for high performing students. And there is also an on-site chapel for collective worship.

Supplied

Find out more and register now

The open morning is from 9.30am - 12pm, offering a perfect introduction for new parents and pupils.

To register for the open morning click here

To find out more, visit the website