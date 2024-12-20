Mandy Ridyard on a business visit to Abraham Moon in Leeds | Supplied

A multibillion-pound growth plan has been unveiled for West Yorkshire. To succeed, it must unlock the full power of our business community, writes Mandy Ridyard, business advisor to the West Yorkshire Mayor.

Last week, a ten-year growth plan for West Yorkshire was unveiled by Mayor Tracy Brabin, and approved by the region’s five local authority leaders.

It will inform the government’s new, national industrial strategy, and it has some big numbers attached to it. The West Yorkshire Combined Authority is on track to invest £7 billion by 2035, and delivering its Local Growth Plan could generate an additional £26 billion in economic growth.

This begs the question: where will this new growth be created?

And the answer to this question cannot come from the Government, or even from the Mayor – it must come from the sectors and the businesses that will actually create it.

Ask any business leader what they think of a new national industrial strategy, or a new local growth plan, and they will tell you the same thing.

For it to work, it cannot be imposed on the private sector.

It must be developed and delivered together; a genuine product of partnership; a plan that builds on the existing strengths of the business community and boosts it to go even further by tearing down barriers to growth.

Put simply – to create growth, you must listen to and empower the growth creators.

Thankfully, the Mayor’s Local Growth Plan will do exactly that, thanks to the hard work of the West Yorkshire Business Board that I chair, and the dozens of firms we’ve spoken to about the plan.

Mandy Ridyard with Mayor Tracy Brabin at business festival Climb24 | Supplied

Because of our business-led approach to its development, we’re confident that it will succeed where other strategies have failed, for three main reasons:

A plan that’s relevant for small and medium-sized businesses

First, the plan recognises that it’s our small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) that form the bedrock of our £66 billion economy, and that their growth is essential for the region’s prosperity.

We need successful, growing businesses to leverage further investment into West Yorkshire, stimulating the demand for well-paid jobs that, in turn, put money back into local businesses.

That means listening to businesses and providing the right support to kickstart and accelerate their wheel of enterprise. In order to succeed, firms must have access to finance, skills, workspace, innovation, markets, promotion, and a supportive eco-system. Once those are in place, they can take care of the rest.

So, the innovative model of business support that the Combined Authority is developing will first and foremost address the essential business needs of our SMEs, by working with the eco-system, not alone.

Its primary purpose will be to help businesses join the dots. To help them make valuable new connections, access new opportunities for financing, break into new markets, get the skilled workforce they need to succeed, and find a home in the region that’s right for them to deliver their business plans.

The Combined Authority and former LEP have supported thousands of businesses to grow. But with greater freedoms and flexibilities through devolution – including a single funding settlement for the region from 2026 – the Mayor could do so much more to scale up its support for business.

A business-friendly eco-system

With greater powers of skills, transport and housing, the Mayor could make the region a breeding ground for business growth, attracting firms across the globe that are ready to launch or looking to move.

Mayoral devolution is about joining the dots at a regional, labour-market level.

With greater local control over employment support and post-16 education, the Mayor could co-produce skills courses in partnership with business, ensuring that the region’s skills base meets the needs of its business base.

The Combined Authority has already flexed some of its adult skills funding to fill vital gaps in the local labour market, through “responsiveness” contracts to upskill dozens of bus drivers, hundreds of telecoms engineers, and thousands of workers in other key industries where the demand for roles is clear.

It’s also been able to fund over 1,000 apprenticeships in SMEs by “transferring” almost £10 million of unspent apprenticeship levy funding from some of our largest employers, with companies like Morrisons, ITV and Howdens helping to keep the West Yorkshire pound here in West Yorkshire.

But the Mayor also administers five, fragmented funding schemes for adult skills, with strict requirements from the Department for Education over how this funding is spent.

A single funding settlement for West Yorkshire will enable the Mayor to deliver her pledge to build a “region of learning”, halving the number of people with low or no qualifications and investing in the higher-level skills training that local businesses need.

When you combine that skilled workforce with a fully integrated transport system, where people can get to work quickly and reliably every single day, then the possibilities for economic growth become exponential.

A focus on our fastest growing sectors

To turbocharge this growth even further, we must play to our strengths and target support at our fastest growing sectors.

The growth plan identifies several industries where West Yorkshire could be a global leader, including financial and professional services, advanced manufacturing and engineering, life sciences and health technologies, and the creative industries.

To put our region on the map and grow our economy at scale, these sectors need wrap around support. Through more R&D and aligning the triple helix of business, academia and the public sector, we will drive innovation and knowledge sharing in the pursuit of growth.

The plan proposes a new £3 billion co-investment fund to leverage billions more of private sector investment into our startups and SMEs that have the highest growth potential, alongside a new Innovation Centre of Excellence to unlock financing for these firms.

And the £160 million West Yorkshire Investment Zone will be a gamechanger for our flourishing healthtech sector, accelerating local companies’ development of lifechanging technologies through new support programmes and key capital investments, based around four of our region’s leading universities.

Leeds ranks as one of the top five most attractive cities in the world for healthtech companies, and with this multi-million pound investment zone, it could be number one.

Calling all businesses

But to unlock the full potential of our economy, we must unlock the potential of every business operating within it.

That means reaching out, through our Business Board, to attract new members and listen to firms working across the width and breadth of our 100,000-member strong business community.

I’d encourage any business in the region that wants to get on board with our growth mission to find out more about the West Yorkshire Business Board and our Local Growth Plan online.

As someone who grew a business in West Yorkshire, I know the incredible opportunities this region offers to business founders, but I also know the challenges.

Together, and only together, can we transform our economy and make this great region the best place in the world to start and grow a business.

So, what are you waiting for?

Find out more about the West Yorkshire Combined Authority here.