Westacre Meadows in Market Weighton is a stunning collection of 2, 3 and 4-bedroom homes | Foxglove Homes

Stylish homes, scenic walks and a thriving market town — Westacre Meadows in Market Weighton is bringing luxury living to the heart of East Yorkshire.

Your move-in-ready stylish dream home is waiting for you.

Westacre Meadows from Foxglove Homes is a stunning collection of 2, 3 and 4-bedroom homes and bungalows in the thriving market town.

At a time when few housebuilders are creating new bungalows, Foxglove Homes stands out as one of the only developers championing contemporary, level-access living — building the homes people truly want and need.

The Valerian is a 4 bedroom detached home | Foxglove Home

At Westacre Meadows, Foxglove Homes sets a new benchmark for modern luxury — offering high-end finishes and features as standard, not extras.

From fully fitted kitchens and bathrooms to landscaped gardens, solar panels, and EV chargers, every detail blends quality, comfort, and sustainability.

Working closely with East Riding of Yorkshire Council, they ensure every development delivers real value to the community, with craftsmanship, innovation and peace of mind built in, all backed by a 10-year warranty.

The Allium is a stylish move-in ready new home in the heart of Market Weighton | Foxglove Homes

Set against the rolling backdrop of the Yorkshire Wolds, each property blends practicality with high-spec finishes and contemporary style.

Luxury as Standard

Foxglove Homes give buyers more luxury as standard, including in the house price items or upgrades most other developers charge for. All kitchen appliances- dishwasher, fridge/freezer, oven, microwave and washer/dryer for some house types, as well as Porcelanosa bathroom vanity units in all wet rooms are included as standard.

So too is all flooring, from Porcelanosa ceramic tiles to luxury vinyl tiles, carpet and even the garden turf, paving and patio.

With a keen focus on aesthetics as well as quality, Foxglove Homes also include quality fixture and fittings with chrome sockets and switches, stylish outdoor lighting and the opportunity for buyers to to customise their kitchens and bathrooms and internal décor!

Peace of Mind

Every Westacre Meadows home comes with a 10-year ICW new homes warranty, providing you with peace of mind and assurance in your investment. We prioritise quality and craftsmanship, ensuring that your home is built to last and ready to support your lifestyle for years to come.

Tailored for You

Westacre Meadows homes cater to a variety of needs, with options ranging from compact cottages to expansive family homes. Whether you choose the cosy Allium, the opulent Valerian, or the elegant Primrose, each home is tailored to provide the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and functionality.

Experience exceptional living at Westacre Meadows, where every home is a testament to quality, innovation, and style. Discover the home that resonates with your spirit and embark on a new chapter in a community that values excellence.

Sustainable Living

Sustainability is at the heart of Westacre Meadows. Each home is equipped with solar panels and electric car chargers, promoting eco-friendly living and reducing your carbon footprint. The builder’s commitment to the environment ensures that you can enjoy a modern lifestyle while caring for the planet.

Modern Conveniences

Foxglove Homes build with modern living in mind. From integrated premium kitchen appliances to luxurious bathrooms fitted with high-quality fixtures, every detail is designed to enhance your comfort and convenience. Open-plan layouts and bifolding doors create seamless connections between indoor and outdoor spaces, perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the tranquillity of your garden.

Westacre Meadows is an attractive, semi-rural development offering modern design, high specification, and everyday convenience, all within walking distance of the town centre’s independent shops, cafes and local amenities.

The result is a community where every home is designed for real life — from first-time buyers and growing families to downsizers looking for comfort and quality.

The Primrose 4 bedroom detached home | Foxglove Home

Thoughtfully planned and beautifully built Westacre Meadows blends contemporary architecture with traditional Yorkshire charm.

Each property type at Westacre Meadows has its own character and appeal:

The Bluebell – a stylish 3-bedroom semi-detached home featuring an impressive master suite with a contemporary en-suite.

The Allium – a versatile 3-bedroom home ideal for first-time buyers or downsizers seeking compact, spacious comfort.

The Valerian – a 4-bedroom detached home that blends opulence and practicality for modern family life.

The Violet – a generously proportioned 4-bedroom detached home with integral garage and elegant living space.

The Primrose – a beautifully designed 4-bedroom home combining luxury finishes with everyday functionality.

The Daisy – a spacious 3-bedroom bungalow offering flexible single-level living.

The Poppy – a sleek 2-bedroom cottage-style home perfect for those looking for charm and simplicity.

TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR LOOK AROUND THE BLUEBELL - CLICK THE PLAY IMAGE BELOW:

For other home tours and information visit foxglovehomes.co.uk/location/westacre-meadows.

Each property features Foxglove Homes’ signature high specification throughout, with modern interiors, quality finishes, and move-in-ready appeal.

Market Weighton itself is a welcoming market town full of character, featuring independent shops, a supermarket, traditional pubs and tea rooms, and a lively monthly outdoor market. Families will appreciate a choice of Ofsted-rated ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ schools for all ages, all within a short walk or drive.

For leisure, residents can enjoy Market Weighton’s sports centre, library, tennis club, and Castle Cave Golf Club, just 10 minutes away. There are also picturesque walking routes nearby, including the Hudson Way and Yorkshire Wolds Way, while Rifle Butts Quarry Nature Reserve and Burnby Hall Gardens provide perfect weekend escapes.

York and Beverley are both around 20 minutes away, offering everything from designer shopping and fine dining to theatres and racecourses. The east coast resorts of Bridlington and Scarborough are also within easy reach.

Commuters will value the excellent transport links surrounding the development. The A1079 connects Market Weighton directly to York, Beverley and Hull, while the A614 provides simple access to Driffield, Bridlington and beyond. The M62 is within easy reach for travel to Leeds and the wider motorway network.

For rail users, Brough railway station is just 10 miles away, offering direct services to Hull, York, Doncaster and London King’s Cross. Humberside Airport, around 29 miles from the development, provides easy access to UK and European destinations.

Whether you’re looking for your first home, more space for a growing family, or a stylish downsizing move, Westacre Meadows delivers the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and countryside charm.

With a variety of beautifully designed homes to choose from — each crafted with care by Foxglove Homes — this is modern Yorkshire living at its very best.

Prices from £240,000.