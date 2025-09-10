The Yorkshire Post Climate Change Summit 2025 takes place at The Leeds Conservatoire on October 16. | National World

POWERFUL business voices are lined up to give expert advice at TheYorkshire Post Climate Change Summit 2025.

The event - returning for its fifth year - aims to unite the region’s most determined leaders, innovators and campaigners, with a mission to tackle climate change to safeguard the future.

Victoria Murray, Project Manager at Ousewem | Ousewem

Headline speakers include Victoria Murray, Project Manager at Ousewem, the Defra-backed flood resilience project that is breaking new ground in natural flood management. It is a a keynote sponsor of the event

Victoria is an environmental scientist, working in the UK political and public sectors for over 15 years.

Her career has focused on river and coastal flooding and erosion, environmental regeneration and climate change mitigation.

Victoria’s approach utilises the ability of the natural environment to buffer extreme events of flood and drought to support and sustain communities.

Mark Henderson, Flood Risk Manager, City of York Council. | City of York Council.

She will be joined by other experts including Mark Henderson, Flood Risk Manager, City of York Council.

He has been in his current role for six months, following a decade of experience in local authority flood risk roles at North Yorkshire Council and Norfolk County Council.

Mark brings expertise in developing and delivering flood risk strategies that balance community needs with sustainable water management solutions.

George Richmond, GeGrow Yorkshire Partnership Officer - York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority | YNYCA

George Richmond, Grow Yorkshire Partnership Officer for the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, will also take centre stage.

He leads on food and farming programmes, including the Grow Yorkshire partnership that brings together key regional food and farming organisations. He has supported the inclusion of food and farming in the Combined Authority Local Growth Plan and the Route-map to Carbon Negative.

George has led on the development of a farm study that highlighted current challenges and a way ahead for farming in the region.

Luke Wellock, Director - Luke Wellock Sustainability Ltd | Luke Wellock Sustainability Ltd

Luke Wellock, Director, Luke Wellock Sustainability Ltd, is also speaking.

A sustainability expert helping businesses define their ambitions and build and deliver strategic plans, he is part of the team at the Aire Resilience Company (ARC), a social enterprise focused on protecting Leeds from flooding.

Luke leverages his background in corporate sustainability to engage the private sector and raise investment for nature-based solutions.

The summit goes far beyond flood resilience, convening a diverse line-up to debate the region’s broader climate challenges and opportunities.

James Mitchinson, Editor of The Yorkshire Post, will chair the summit | National World

Other speakers include Ian Hughes, CEO, Corporate and Consumer division at headline sponsor Zenith, and Alan Bastey , its Decarbonisation and Sustainability Consultant.

Also centre stage will be Andy Gwilliam, of First Bus, Coun Jenny Kent, City of York Council, David Waters, Transport for the North, Professor Greg Marsden, University of Leeds.

James Mitchinson, Editor of The Yorkshire Post, will chair the summit, reinforcing the paper’s commitment to championing climate action as the event deals with business, political , legaland community perspectives on tackling climate change.

For half a decade, the Yorkshire Post Climate Change Summit has been the beating heart of the region’s climate debate – a space where business leaders, academics, policymakers and campaigners join forces to shape the future.

“No individual, business or organisation is immune to the challenge,” organisers say. “This is Yorkshire’s moment to lead – and these voices are showing the way forward.”

