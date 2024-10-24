The Mount School York

Highly commended for ‘Awesome Sixth Form’ by Muddy Stilettos lifestyle guide, The Mount Sixth Form is a great choice for young women who want to be the change they wish to see. Co-Principal Jo Goudriaan explains why.

Finalists for Small Independent School of the Year 2024, ranked sixth for Academic Performance in the North (The Sunday Times) and shortlisted for ‘Support for Life Beyond School’ by Talk Education, The Mount has been recognised several times again this year.

With the highest A-Level results in York at 83% A*- B, families are choosing us for academics but it’s the super-curricular extras that we’re also so proud of.

For example, our girls represent school at Model United Nations, finessing their debating skills honed at our in-school Debating Society and devise amazing projects through their membership of PeaceJam UK. Mount sixth-formers have led on tackling loneliness in Yorkshire through a programme of compassionate visits and events, challenging injustices in a practical, hands-on way.

The Mount doesn’t just pay lip service to our College girls’ aspirations, we make them happen. A student in Upper Sixth wants to excel in sports’ marketing, as she loves both Formula One and tennis. As a result, we set up a weekly two-hour marketing internship where she has written articles, posted on school social platforms and helped set up a senior school TikTok account. We have also introduced her to former pupils working in her areas of interest to grow her network and opportunities. Her practical skills for next-step aspirations already put her ahead of other applicants.

The Mount is all about participation in sport, in line with our Quaker ethos, and we like to ensure girls don’t lose their love of sport as revision takes over. Our sixth-formers have access to sport, fitness and wellbeing opportunities as a balance to academic pursuits. They are ones to watch on the netball circuit, having been crowned winners of the Silcoates’ U19s Invitational Tournament.

In drama, sixth-formers take the lead in productions and all who took their LAMDA exams were awarded distinctions. In music, our ABRSM results are consistently exceptional with 100% pass rate.

Pupils think globally and travel the world too. Recent trips have included working in a school in Namibia, and with local communities in East Greenland and Iceland to research and solve ecological problems.

Whatever next steps are planned, The Mount prepares a pathway to success. From Oxbridge preparatory sessions and visits, to degree-apprenticeships roadmaps, The Mount equips our sixth-form girls to aim high and make their aspirations real, whatever their interests.

Mount girls speak up. Articulate, not arrogant, College pupils challenge and voice their opinions and devise solutions based on our school values. Quakers were ahead of their time in terms of their commitment to sustainability, equality and respect. Since 1785, when The Mount was set up to train female teachers (hence the term College for Sixth Form here), Mount students have always been given the tools to state their case and make a difference.

Unconscious bias is not an issue here because any girl can choose STEM or textiles, art or chemistry, football or netball. Pupils follow their interests and in an all-girls’ environment, are free from being interrupted, talked over, pigeon-holed or undermined.

Nothing beats a visit to our leafy 16-acre site, only ten minutes’ walk from York Station. You are very welcome to see for yourselves what makes The Mount stand out. Talk to our girls about balancing exams and experiences, and making lifelong memories and friendships.

Admissions are ready to help you on 07919 118872.