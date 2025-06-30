Calderdale College

Have you ever thought about going to university, but something got in the way?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maybe you left school early, didn’t get the qualifications you needed, or life just took you down a different path.

If that sounds familiar, you’re not alone – and more importantly, it’s not too late.

There’s a route designed specifically for people like you: it’s called Access to Higher Education (HE).

But if you’ve never heard of Access to HE, we’ve got you covered. Read on to find out how these intense one-year courses can get you to university.

Calderdale College

What is an Access to HE course?

An Access to HE diploma is a qualification designed for adults aged 19+ who want to go to university but don’t currently meet the entry requirements.

These nationally-recognised Level 3 qualifications help you gain the knowledge, confidence and skills you need to study at degree level – in just one year.

Put simply, it’s a stepping stone to university.

Who are these courses for?

Many Access to HE courses are popular with people that have taken time away from education to travel or wanted to focus on planning for a family.

It’s also common for students that didn’t get the grades they were hoping for at A Level to study an Access to HE diploma straight after college.

Calderdale College

Where can an Access to HE diploma take you?

Completing this qualification can open the door to an array of career opportunities and university courses.

For example, you could become a nurse, run your own recording studio or pursue a career in counselling. It doesn’t get much more diverse than that!

What’s the catch?

The only thing you need, like with any course, is commitment.

It’s intensive and you’ll need to manage your time and workload. But you won’t be doing it alone. Tutors understand the challenges adult students face and are there to help you succeed.

There’s also financial support available, including Advanced Learner Loans, which you don’t have to repay if you go on to complete a higher education course afterwards.

Where can I study an Access to HE course?

Access to HE courses are usually delivered in colleges, which can provide close-knit communities with friendly teaching teams that can support you every step of the way.

Calderdale College in Halifax offers a wide-range of Access to HE courses in subjects such as psychology and criminology, nursing and midwifery, health, social sciences, business and art and design.