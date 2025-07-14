A 24 Hour Padel-a-thon - The first in the UK

A unique and ambitious fundraising event taking place at Play Padel Sheffield this September - and to ask for your support in helping us shine a light on an incredible cause. From 6pm on Friday 19th September to 6pm on Saturday 20th September, four friends – Dan McKie, Rob Mitchell, James Travis, and Andrew Lofthouse - will take on a 24-hour padel marathon (Padelthon) at Play Padel Sheffield, raising vital funds for Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is, we believe a FIRST of it's kind and a celebration of Sheffield with major Sheffield business sponsors such as Redbrik, B and B Ltd, Concept Wealth and The Northern Wine Guy.

They will also be sponsored by Arden Winch for the apparel used and Paesani will be a pizza sponsor too!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of them be on court for a minimum of 12 hours, and throughout the day and night, members of the community, supporters, and sponsors will be donating and paying to jump on court alongside them – helping to power them through and raise as much money as possible.

24hr Padel-a-thon!