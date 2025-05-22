Modern-day boxing is arguably just as much about spiel as it is punching.

Fiery press conferences and controversial words-of-war interviews are commonplace and admittedly crucial in getting eyes on the sport.

Amid the chaos, the innocence of lifelong dreams and the emotion of journeys can often get lost in the weeds.

There will be no danger of that when a host of Doncaster fighters see their dreams come true tomorrow night (May 23).

Denaby Main’s own Terri Harper will battle Natalie Zimmermann at the Eco-Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers Football Club.

Terri Harper is set to headline the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

The undercard is littered with fellow Doncaster fighters, with GBM sports chief Izzy Asif the man dealing out the potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

"One of the things I always said was that I wanted to put a stadium show on,” Asif told The Yorkshire Post. “I didn't know which stadium - I'm a Sheffield lad, so I thought it might be a Sheffield stadium.

"Then the opportunity came up. We thought 'Doncaster, that's a right opportunity'. It works.

"I think it's massively important to give fighters and young prospects that hope they can be on these shows, with the glitz and glamour of the stadium shows.

“This is a lifetime opportunity for a lot of the fighters on there - this is their dream come true, to fight in a football stadium. We've got the talent. South Yorkshire has bags of talent. It's a really strong card - top to bottom."

Experienced Doncaster fighters Maxi Hughes and Reece Mould will be in action, as will the super-lightweight Campbell Hatton conqueror Jimmy Joe Flint.

"It's unbelievable,” Flint said. “I remember going back when Jamie McDonnell fought there many years ago - believe it or not, my trainer Jason Cunningham was on the undercard. When I was a kid, 14/15, I never thought 'I can't be doing this exact same thing'. It makes me very proud of myself.”

Joe Hayden will be kicking off the evening by going toe-to-toe with Lewis Booth in a light-middleweight match-up.

Joe Hayden is among the Doncaster fighters set for a bout at the Eco-Power Stadium. | McMain Photos

For former semi-professional footballer Hayden, it is an adapted dream being realised.

"I grew up watching Donny Rovers play,” he said. “My dream as a kid was to play football there for Donny Rovers.

"Your first dream as a kid is to be a professional footballer. With the boxing, my new dream is to box on the pitch. Since I turned pro, it was always a dream to go and box on the pitch. I never thought it would be this soon in my career."