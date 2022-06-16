Smith, 25, will face fellow Sheffielder Sam O’maison for the vacant Lonsdale belt at the Sheffield Arena on Saturday August 6, live on DAZN.

The unbeaten Smith (11-0), claimed his first pro title at Manchester Arena in May 2021 – dominating Lee Appleyard and forcing a punishing sixth-round stoppage to earn the vacant English title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield’s most successful amateur boxer of all time then added the vacant WBA Intercontinental title to his collection by widely outpointing Spain’s Brian Pelaez our months later.

Dalton Smith beats Benson Nyilawila in their Super-Lightweight contest at Manchester Arena. (Picture: PA)

“World Championship boxing at Hillsborough’s the goal, so headlining the arena for the British Title is a great milestone along the way,” said Smith. “It’s a venue that has seen some huge fights – Naz, Nelson, Hatton and Brook to name a few. Now I feel it’s my turn.”

“Sam is heavy-handed and an awkward southpaw, but I think my best beats his best so that’s what I need to deliver. It’s going to be a right atmosphere!”

O’Maison, 31, (17-1) said: “When I found out about this fight I was over the moon, becoming British Champion has been a childhood dream of mine.

“I know Dalton fairly well and sparred him a few times so I know this fight won’t be easy by any means, these calibre of fights never are but I 100 per cent believe in myself.

Dalton Smith during a media workout at Leeds Kirkgate Market. (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

“The icing on the cake for me is that it’s a Sheffield derby at the Sheffield Arena! No doubt the atmosphere will be electric knowing Sheffield supporters! Roll on August 6.”

Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Sport chairman, added: “It’s Sheffield vs. Sheffield for the prestigious British super-lightweight title on August 6 and a chance for one of the most exciting talents in world boxing Dalton Smith to headline his first ever show in his home city.

“Dalton has been flawless so far in the professional ranks and I truly believe that he is a world champion-in-waiting.