The noise of ‘Thunder’ is yet to be drowned out, with Sheffield-born Smith considered among British boxing’s most exciting talents.

A savvy super-lightweight with explosive punching power, Smith has vanquished a number of formidable foes since turning professional in 2019.

His most recent win, scored against Sam Maxwell via TKO in Sheffield last year, set his record at 15-0.

Sheffield's Dalton Smith is unbeaten as a professional. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

So, what next? Smith is set to return to the Utilita Arena to face Zepeda, an experienced fighter with 27 knockout wins on his CV.

The fight marks a step up for Smith but is one that could propel him further towards a world title shot.

As reported by The Star, his trainer and father Grant Smith of Steel City Gym said: "The next fight is a massive one, taking him within touching distance of his dream of bringing a world title back to his home city.

"He is proud of his Sheffield roots and appreciates all your (the fans) support.

"We want to fill all the seats available to show the world Sheffield supports its own and can turn out for its own."

Smith will not be the only South Yorkshire fighter out for glory on March 23. Doncaster’s Terri Harper has an opportunity to claim the WBO welterweight title against Sandy Ryan.

South Yorkshire is where Harper cut her teeth in boxing, fighting in venues such as Doncaster Dome and Barnsley Metrodome to build her reputation.

However, Sheffield has not proved to be happy hunting ground for ‘Belter’ in recent years. The Utilita Arena was the scene of her first career defeat in 2021 and was also where she drew against Cecilia Brækhus in frustrating circumstances last year.