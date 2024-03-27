A fifth-round stoppage courtesy of a brutal body shot was yet another showcase of the talent possessed by the light-welterweight star known as ‘Thunder’.

For fighters with burgeoning reputations, there is little time to bask in glory as attention immediately diverts to the next challenge. In fact, in-ring call-outs often mean there is mere minutes to revel in a victory before the next path is laid.

Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn has made it clear he wants Sheffield-born Smith targeting world titles but two bodies, the British Boxing Board of Control and the European Boxing Union, have ordered a fight with the unbeaten Adam Azim.

Dalton Smith stopped Jose Zepeda at Sheffield's Utilita Arena. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Speaking in the ring after the 27-year-old’s latest win, Hearn said: “I haven’t got too much to say to Adam Azim other than I dare you, I dare you to fight Dalton Smith.

“The British Boxing Board of Control have ordered it, the European title have ordered it, your belt. There is no reason that you won’t fight this man other than he’s too good.

“With all due respect, Adam Azim, tremendous fighter. Right now, he couldn’t lace this man’s boots. We’re going for the world championship. Get out the way, we’re coming through.”

It is at this stage of proceedings when boxing can become arduous for fans to follow. The thrill of watching skilled fighters go toe-to-toe is quickly followed by talk of negotiations and red tape.

Some may be fans of the often soap-like bureaucracy but for others, it simply pumps the brakes on exciting journeys.

Hearn has called into question whether BOXXER, the promotion behind Azim, do indeed want the fight. Azim himself has been more forthcoming.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, in the aftermath of Smith’s win, Azim said: “Great performance Dalton Smith over Zepeda. Adam Azim vs Dalton Smith will happen, you don’t need to be worried about that. Ramadan Mubarak.”

Smith now finds himself at a crossroads and it is a case of assessing how many steps he wants to climb at once.

A win over Azim would bolster his reputation domestically but would arguably not enhance to the same extent a victory against someone like Sandor Martin would.

If the passing of the Zepeda test did not punch Smith’s ticket to the big time, a win over Martin most definitely would. The Yorkshireman’s most passionate supporters may even think he can go higher.

Regis Prograis could now be viewed as vulnerable and an ideal target, coming off the back of his crushing loss to Devin Haney in December.

However, despite concerns over promotion differences, Azim appears the most likely opponent for Smith’s next battle. Smith and Azim wanting the fight themselves could be a significant factor, as could the fact it is desired by the powers that be.

Smith will want the process of carving out his road to be swift as he has already signalled his desire to be back in the ring before 2024 ends. Fans can take assurance from the fact nobody wants red tape to be cut through quickly more than Smith himself.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post before he locked horns with Zepeda, Smith said: “A big win on Saturday, it puts me in the top numbers in the world rankings. We've got the WBC Silver on the line, a lovely belt, one I've always dreamt of winning since being young. It's adding another great belt to the collection and putting my name up there with the big names in the division.

“Put a big performance in here and I'd like to get out once or twice before the end of the year. The best fighters stay active."

