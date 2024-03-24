Sheffield's Dalton Smith delivers powerful victory to delight Steel City crowd
The 27-year-old extended his unbeaten record to 16 wins in his hometown with an impressive display in the WBC Silver super lightweight title fight.
Smith showed discipline in the first couple of rounds, dancing around his opponent on the outskirts of the ring. But, with three-time world title challenger Zepeda a big step-up in class for the Steel City boxer, Smith took control in the third round and started to land some punishing blows.
The Mexican’s night came to an early end when he was brought to his knees and unable to continue when Smith produced a thunderous uppercut to the body.
Smith said: “Listen, a lot of people thought this was too soon for me. This was the only fight where I’ve had a dream about getting knocked out. But that only made me train harder.
“I was hitting with him some clean shots and I remember thinking he’s not budging. I caught him with an uppercut that stunned him a little bit and I thought I know I can hurt you.
“The reaction will speak for itself. I do my talking in the ring and I did that tonight. ”
Earlier, Doncaster’s Terri Harper suffered a stoppage defeat to Derby’s Sandy Ryan, who defended her WBO welterweight crown.
After three tough rounds, Harper’s trainer Stefy Bull pulled her from the fight before the fifth.
“ I know Terri Harper and I knew I had to take it to her early,” Ryan said. “I had to be more smart in my work, but I knew I had to take it to her and stick to the gameplan.”
But there was an impressive win for Doncaster’s James Flint, the Central Area light-welterweight champion, who beat Manchester’s Campbell Hatton – the son of Ricky Hatton.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.