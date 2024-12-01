Dione Burman edges out team-mate Kayla Allen at World Boxing Cup finals in Sheffield

Leicester’s Dione Burman came out on top in the battle of British prospects at the World Boxing Cup finals at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield on Saturday.

Burman beat Londoner Kayla Allen in the welterweight (66kg) final, using using her height and reach to secure an early advantage.

Allen’s aggressive style gave her the better of round two but Burman edged the third and took a split decision, 3-2 from the judges, to secure her second gold medal of the year in the World Boxing Cup.

On facing a team-mate, England representative Burman said: “It felt a bit weird but she’s a good girl and it was a good fight.

English women's fighter Dione Burman in blue, boxes to victory against Brazilian Beatriz Oliveira Soares in the women's 66kg semi-final at the World Boxing Cup Finals held at the English Institute for Sport in Sheffield on Friday. (Picture: Tony Johnson)English women's fighter Dione Burman in blue, boxes to victory against Brazilian Beatriz Oliveira Soares in the women's 66kg semi-final at the World Boxing Cup Finals held at the English Institute for Sport in Sheffield on Friday. (Picture: Tony Johnson)
English women's fighter Dione Burman in blue, boxes to victory against Brazilian Beatriz Oliveira Soares in the women's 66kg semi-final at the World Boxing Cup Finals held at the English Institute for Sport in Sheffield on Friday. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

"I didn’t let it affect my strategy and I just went in calmly and it was great to get the win.”

Dimeji Shittu, another representing England, delivered one of the more convincing victories on finals day as he won every round of his light-heavyweight clash with Go Wakaya of Japan.

Brazil were the big winners of the week, claiming four gold medals.

