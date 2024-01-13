Dom Hunt was a relative latecomer to professional boxing – but is more than making up for lost time.

He started his career at the age of 27, making his debut at Doncaster Dome in 2018. ‘Hurricane’ has since racked up 13 victories, maintaining an undefeated record in stylish fashion.

The welterweight has no intention of being a bruised journeyman and has instead set his sights on bringing titles to his hometown of Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, he said: “I'm 32 now, I believe if everything goes to plan I can go until around 37. I've got a five-year plan of what I want to achieve.

Dom Hunt has racked up 13 professional victories. Image: Steel Stream Design

"I want to win English and British titles at the minimum. I believe I will win a British title and then I want to test myself against the very best. I'm mixing it already with the very top lads in the division, with very little boxing pedigree.

"The more ring time I have, the more fights I have in the right direction, I'm just going to keep improving. Bringing a British title to Wakefield is the absolute minimum for me. I'll do everything possible to do that and I believe I've got the right team around me and I back my ability.”

He began taking boxing more seriously when Covid-19 hit and the lockdown periods are when he believes he surpassed more experienced counterparts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunt explained: “I was a bit late to the party in taking boxing seriously. During lockdown, when it was really hard for people to keep going, I just kept ticking over all the way through.

"I feel like I took over quite a lot of people with more experience than me. Even though I'm relatively inexperienced as a boxer and got into it late, I've got loads of miles on the clock to go.”

Trained by Stefy Bull, Hunt describes himself as a “come-forward” fighter keen to do battle at a high pace.

He said: “I'm probably not the most technically flashy to watch or anything but I set a really high pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I pride myself on being super fit and throwing a lot of punches. Eventually, I get on top of people and don't let them off the hook. I break them down. That's what I bring to the table, I'm constantly going to be in your face for the full 10 or 12 rounds.

"That's probably why I haven't got these big fighters yet, because I'm not someone that people will be queuing up to fight.”

The vast majority of Hunt’s wins have been secured via points and his record does not tell the story of a big puncher.

However, two victories via TKO in 2023 showed Hunt has the potential to put opponents on the canvas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “People look at my record and they don't think I'm a big puncher. I've had a lot of hand injuries and last year was the first year I went into fights with no hand injuries.

"I got two stoppages in my fights last year, so it shows that now my hands are better, I can really punch harder.”

Hunt is set to return to action with a fight at Barnsley Metrodome against an unconfirmed opponent this year.

He said: “This is a keep-busy fight, a fight that with all due respect to my opponent, I should be coming through in good fashion.