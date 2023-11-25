Reece Mould and Gary Cully are set to go to war in the ring, although they actually have a lot in common.

Reece Mould is set to return to action in Dublin. Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Both are unashamedly ambitious fighters, unwavering in their beliefs in their own abilities.

They have also both experienced the painful pumping of brakes on a rapid ascent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster's Mould was swiftly building his reputation when he was brutally knocked out by Leigh Wood in 2021.

Republic of Ireland native Cully looked almost unstoppable before Jose Felix Jr scored a huge upset against him in May this year.

Mould, to his credit, has licked his wounds and roared back from his only career defeat with five consecutive wins.

He has passed the test of character that comes following a loss and it is now Cully’s turn to do so when they clash on the Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor undercard in Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in the pre-fight press conference, Mould said: “There's not many top fighters that come through defeats like this and bounce back.

"Gary's already told you coming into this, he's fighting himself on Saturday night. But really, he's not fighting himself, he's fighting me as well. He's fighting to win there Saturday night.

"He's going to have a lot of demons going into this and anyone who doesn't tell you that, who's coming out of a defeat like he has, is going to tell you a lie.

"That's one of the reasons we're so confident in this.”

2023 has been a frustrating year for Mould, who saw his scheduled bout against Martin McDonagh cancelled at the eleventh hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has taken the fight against Cully having previously been turned it down, although he now feels the time is right.

He said: “We're very confident in this fight. We're not confident just because of Gary's last fight, we've been watching Gary for a while now.

"We actually got this fight offered to us at the start of the year. I know Gary says he's only taken this fight because he's seen my last defeat, but I'd actually already got a fight planned in.

"It was three weeks out, I was already fighting, so I wasn't prepared to give my first defence of my title up just to fight Gary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew we were confident of coming through that, we were hoping Gary was going to come through is and we would've got it on then.