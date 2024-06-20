Doncaster boxers seek championship title glory

Two Doncaster boxers fight for championship titles this end of June with Conner Kelsall in Belfast on Friday 28th and James Flint boxing in Rotherham on Saturday 29th

Conisbrough boxer Conner Kelsall is keenly anticipating the most challenging bout of his career when he flies to Belfast to meet local boxer Conor Quinn in a twelve-round contest for the Commonwealth Flyweight title at the city’s Odyssey Arena on Friday, 28th June. The following day Doncaster’s James Flint will fight a ten-rounder at Rotherham’s MAGNA centre for the IBO super lightweight continental title.

‘I’m undefeated in my previous eleven bouts,’ said Kelsall, ‘and my opponent has won nine and drawn one. He’s on home territory. But I’ve been working very hard for this and consistently winning. It’s my first twelve rounder. I’m keen to test myself mentally and physically in what’s bound to be a gruelling encounter. But neither Conor nor I are under any illusions about how challenging this fight will be. How potentially dangerous. I’m aware that my opponent’s on home territory, but I intend to summon up the courage to do whatever is necessary to win.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelsall began boxing aged seven at Denaby where he grew up. The former student of the De Warenne Academy won most of his seventy amateur bouts and five national amateur titles before his first paid bout in February 2020. He then had to wait nineteen months to box again as Covid played out. In July last year Kelsall beat Benn Norman to win the vacant English flyweight title which he successfully defended in July last year in a ten-round contest at Barnsley Metrodome.

James Flint Jason Cunningham Conner Kelsall

Managed by Steffy Bull and coached for the Belfast bout by Jason Cunningham, the married twenty-five-year-old Kelsall is the father of two boys aged four and two and managed The White Lady in Conisbrough for two years. ‘There’s little time for anything other than boxing and spending time with family. I’m trying to be a good role model for my sons. There’s no boxing history in our family,’ explained Kelsall, ‘but in time if that’s what they want my boys might box. My younger brother Macauley is in the amateurs and he’s a tough young lad, so we’ll see where his boxing takes him.’

‘King’ Kelsall’s boxing is taking him to what Queensberry Promotions labels as the Belfast Brawl. ‘I’m grateful to my sponsors who have made this possible so many thanks to The White Lady, Growlers Food Bar, Empire Fight Store, The Indus Restaurant & Bar, Bespoke Resin Driveways & Groundworks specialist, Plymouth Fancy Dress and Cactus Jack Doncaster. Potential new sponsors should contact Kelsall via Media MGMT e-mailing [email protected]

James Flint turns twenty-seven in July and like Conner Kelsall is determined to prove just how tough, talented and courageous boxers from South Yorkshire can be. ‘This will be my eighteenth bout since I became a professional boxer in 2018. I’ve won fourteen contests and drawn two with one loss and I’m ranked seventeenth out of 119 UK boxers in my division. It’s my fourth ten rounder in a row and I know my career has been gaining momentum so I’m ready to fight Scottish boxer Kyle Boyd. He’s brave coming all this way I’ll give him that. However, this title’s coming to Doncaster.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known affectionately as Jimmy-Joe, Flint began boxing at fourteen and won two-thirds of his twenty-seven amateur matches. The married father of a baby girl and his family live in Hatfield. A roofer by trade, Flint recognises that he is ‘fortunate to be able to concentrate full time on my boxing thanks to generous sponsorship for Team Flint from Empire, Eco-Power Environmental, Saxon Roofing, Kelly Magill Sports Massage Therapy, Group Industrial UK Ltd., Simo’s Café, Fish Bits, NPM, Resource Support Services Ltd., GRF Site Services and Rakkam Scaffolding.’

Left James Flint Right Conner Kelsall

Coach Jason Cunningham is well-known in local boxing and retired last year following a distinguished career winning thirty-two of his forty bouts over a twelve-year professional career. ‘Both Conner and Jimmy-Joe are on great form,’ said Cunningham who is now a full-time coach. ‘For both boxers these bouts are a major step-up. Building on his excellent pedigree of Amateur Boxing Association titles Conner never puts a foot wrong. If he wins in Belfast, it’ll be his first major championship allowing him to become a mandatory challenger for a possible European Boxing Union title.’