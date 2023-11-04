The Doncaster-born fighter has fought as part of various promotions, including UFC, BAMMA and KSW.

He is now signed to OKTAGON 48 and is preparing to lock horns with Marc Doussis at Manchester’s AO Arena tonight (November 4).

Despite all his experience and pedigree, Askham will be not be taking centre stage for the main event.

Scott Askham is making his return to UK MMA. Image: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

That privilege will go to Paul Smith, a comedian by trade, and X Factor star Jake Quickenden.

Celebrity fights divide lovers of combat sports but Askham has offered his unequivocal backing to the concept.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, he said: "I don't know why people don't like these sort of fights in the UK as much. In Poland they're very popular but they don't seem as popular out here.

"I'm interested in fights like that. As long as they're getting more eyes on the sport, that's better.

"I've seen they've been training hard. I've seen the joker Paul has been training with someone I train with.

"I've seen Jake Quickenden has been training with some guys I know as well. They're both training hard and I'm sure they'll put on a show.”

The event will mark a return to UK MMA for Askham, who has been fighting as part of Polish promotion KSW since 2018.

He is relishing the opportunity to fight on home soil once again and is hoping to be too strong for Doussis.

He said: “I got myself straight out to America as soon as I had fight news.

"I haven't got much weight to cut for this one, I'm fighting a weight up. I'm feeling good - I'm happy I can eat all week, not having to starve myself to make weight. I'm in good spirits.

"I know he's going to come out strong. Maybe he'll go for a takedown, maybe he won't. We'll see.

"I'm more prepared for all his skills. I try not to concern myself with what they're going to do. I like to go out there and impose my game more than anything.