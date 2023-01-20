A Leeds MMA fighter has had to pull out of a dream boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather, just hours after it was announced.

Liam Harrison, a 37-year-old muay thai fighter from Leeds, was named as the opponent for former undefeated and undisputed world boxing champion Mayweather in an exhibition boxing bout on February 25 at the O2 Arena in London.

But within minutes, Harrison posted on his instagram page that he would not recover from injury in time and hopes to rearrange.

Harrison, who began muay thai at the Bad Company gym in Harehills and has won 90 of his 115 bouts, wrote on social media: “Devastatingly my knee just won’t allow it.

Floyd Mayweather was due to fight a Yorkshireman in London (Picture: RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images)

"Discussions about the fight started just a few days ago with the Mayweather team and I honestly thought I’d be okay in a boxing fight, even with needing surgery on my knee.

"I upped my training as discussions began but almost immediately my knee ballooned up and I can’t walk.

"My surgeon has agreed that the fight would not be possible and I’m absolutely heartbroken.

"Floyd is the greatest boxer of all time and I would have wanted to put in a good account of myself, no just for me but for the whole muay thai community.

"I’m seriously flattered to have even been approached for this fight.

"I really hope when I’m recovered we can make this fight happen.”

