An ex-heavyweight boxer who ballooned up to 40st after retiring is fighting fit again - after shedding half his body weight.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Kirkwood, 55, would down three bottles of vodka a day and consume up to 5,000 calories a day, causing his weight to spiral out of control.

His alcohol addiction nearly cost him his relationship with partner Theresa and he was told by a doctor he was heading to an early grave if he continued drinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So he kicked the habit and got back into the gym and has now lost a whopping 20st and has gone from a 10XL shirt to a XXL and from a 64 inch waist to a 38 inch waist.

Neil Kirkwood is a former heavyweight boxer who has opened up about his two-decade struggle with alcoholism, and how he has lost 20 stone taking up training again

Neil, who fought future world champion Nikolai Valuev during his career, is even training for a return to the ring in April.

He said: "When the doctor told me that I would die if I had one more drink, I went home and I cried. I didn't want to die. I didn't want my grandkids to see me in that state. I knew it was down to myself to make the change.

"I couldn't fit in the rides at the seaside with the grandkids, I couldn't play football with them or run around with them. I haven't drank for more than a year now and I'll never touch another drop. I'm like a different man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I resorted to what I knew and I went back to the gym. I started to train with a lad in the gym and started swimming. I do six or seven classes a week now. I want to prove to myself that I can go like I could 30 years ago. I want to show I can still do it, just one more time."

Neil in 2023 at his heaviest.

Neil, of Barnsley, said his alcohol addiction began when his parents died in the early 2000s. He wasn't able to buy clothes from high street shops or fit into a dentists chair.

He was also unable to enjoy family holidays with his grandchildren as he couldn't fit in rollercoasters or even a caravan.

In November 2023, Neil was given a shock when a doctor told him "one more drink and you'll be dead", but he says it was the jolt he needed to change his life around. He has since trimmed down to just over 19 stone and has been sober for more than a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil added: "In 2002, I lost my dad and my mum passed away and I never really grieved, I just started drinking. l was 18st when I was fighting but I ballooned up to 39st. I was drinking three large bottles of vodka a day at one point. That was my life for years.

"When I was fit, I would take in 4,000-5,000 calories a day but I was burning it off. I'd stopped training but carried on consuming the same and I was drinking so much, it was all adding up over the years."

Neil, who has worked as a boxing promoter since retiring, returned to the gym and also takes part in HIIT, core and dancefit classes.

He added: "Theresa has been there through it all. She's seen me in some states. She's been a massive support, she loves the change in me. She's got a partner who can talk and walk and move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I get up at 5am and go the gym at 6am and we spend the day together, it's perfect."