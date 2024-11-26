GB Boxing begin road to LA redemption at World Boxing Cup finals in Sheffield

Performance director Rob McCracken is urging Great Britain’s boxers to make the most of home advantage and lay down a marker on the road to the LA Olympics in 2028 at this week’s World Boxing Cup Finals in Sheffield.

The English Institute of Sport hosts the inaugural showpiece event after a season that began back in Sheffield in January.

Thirteen British boxers based in Sheffield have qualified for the finals through their performances in the Steel City, Colorado and Mongolia throughout 2024. The home squad is headlined by heavyweight Isaac Okoh and McCracken hopes this week marks the start of a far more prosperous Olympic cycle than the one just concluded in Paris, in which British boxing won just one medal, Lewis Richardson’s bronze, plus a bronze for Cindy Ngamba, who trains with GB but represented the Olympic Refugee Team.

“We have just under four years until LA 2028, so this is effectively the start of a new cycle,” said McCracken. “So all of the boxers have an opportunity to impress and be considered the number one at their weight class.

Rob McCracken and the GB Boxing Squad begin the journey to the next Olympics on home soil (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“We are competing at home, which is great for the boxers, and we know the World Boxing Cup will be a really high standard, so this a great chance for the boxers to show that they can hold their own at international level, lay down an early marker and show me and the coaches that they have all the attributes to be a potential Olympian in four years’ time.”

More than 120 boxers from over 20 countries will take part in the World Boxing Cup Finals across 13 different weight categories split between men and women.

Okoh, who was one of three male boxers that travelled with the boxing team to Paris 2024, where he was a sparring partner for Pat Brown and Delicious Orie, said: “Being in Paris was brilliant for me and a great experience.

“Before I went, I probably didn’t realise the scale of the Olympics, so when I got there it hit me that this is my dream and what I aspire to do.

“We are at the start of a new cycle now and this competition gives me the opportunity to show why I should be number one at my weight and the first choice to be considered for future qualification events looking ahead to LA 2028.

“I haven’t boxed in England for a while now, so it’ll be good to get everyone behind me with my friends and family in the crowd.”

The GB selection has a strong Merseyside contingent with three Liverpudlians, Olivia Holmes (57kg), Odel Kamara (71kg) and Callum Makin (71kg) set to compete.

The event in Sheffield is being delivered by England Boxing in association with World Boxing and GB Boxing, and is supported by the National Lottery and Sheffield City Council.