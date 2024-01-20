The term ‘influencer’ is a divisive one in modern life, not just in sport.

It is a word that conjures up images of reality TV stars and adverts for cheap diet pills for some. Although viewed as something of a dirty word by sceptics, it is proving increasingly impossible to steer clear of.

It is particularly difficult to avoid in the world of boxing, a sport seemingly being pulled in a variety of directions. Influencer boxing is growing at a rapid rate, while the traditional promoters seek new opportunities to prosper.

The ink is barely dry on a deal that will pit boxers from Matchroom and Queensbury against each other. High-profile heavyweight clashes now appear almost exclusive to Saudi Arabia, yet another sign of an ever-changing sport.

Far from Riyadh, in the Yorkshire town of Huddersfield, Fes Batista is out to prove influencer boxing is a force for good.

A fighter with a unique story, he is preparing to make his long-awaited return to the ring at the First Direct Arena tonight (January 20).

He will be looking for his first win as an influencer boxer against TikTok star Ben Williams, although racking up victories is not what matters most to Batista.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, he said: “I was influencing even before my first pro fight. I've been doing anti-bullying work for the World Boxing Council since 2012.

"For me, that was always more important than winning belts. It was about helping kids and making sure nobody, young or old, goes through what I went through, to feel so badly bullied that you feel you have to take your own life.

"That was always at the core of everything I was doing, rather than getting, 30, 40, 50 professional fights and fighting all over. It was never that.

"This journey started a long, long time ago. I am actually the original influencer boxer - only I didn't know it.”

Batista suffered racial abuse at university and was driven to the verge of suicide.

He explained: “I love people, I've got this big burst of energy, I want to make friends with everybody. That's how I was raised. Unfortunately for me, when I went there [to university], I got a lot of rejection from people. People didn't want to work with me, they didn't want to sit next to me in the lecture theatre.

"I was called abusive names, especially on the nights out. People used to be very aggressive, physical. It just got worse and worse and I didn't want to tell my mum and dad. I struggled a lot, I had nobody to talk to.”

Speaking candidly about his lowest ebb, he recalls how a song playing on his laptop brought him back from the abyss.

He said: “One night, I remember very, very clearly, I'll never forget it until the day I die. It was about 2am, after a really bad night. I was stood outside on my own looking at the floor and a lady came up to me with her friends and called me a terrorist to my face.

"I was shaking, I was very sad, very upset. I walked back and I made the decision to take my own life.

"My laptop was playing, it was playing random music on YouTube. A Lady Gaga song, ‘Marry The Night’, was playing. Those lyrics were very, very powerful and literally stopped me.

“I was not going to go and do anything negative towards the bullies. I was at a crossroads and I said I was going to go right. I said ‘I’m going to make it so big that one day, this lot are Googling me and paying to watch me fight’. I said it to myself, I was going to be a star.”

His own experiences have inspired his work as an anti-bullying activist and he has been working to help young people for over a decade.

While engaged with the youth of today, he has witnessed first-hand how influencer boxing is taking hold and having a positive impact.

He said: “I go to these schools all the time and these kids are talking about KSI. They're taking up boxing. They're teaching kids to be creative, to go on social media and promote themselves, build their characters, go to gyms.

"It's good for boxing, it's bringing in a new audience. The boxing we grew up on is no longer there. Influencer boxing is saving boxing, it's giving people interesting characters to watch.

"I know it's not everyone's cup of tea and it's not always a great level, but if you love the sport of boxing, you should really appreciate this new thing.

"Nobody is saying Misfits guys are going to win WBC world titles. We're in our own lane, celebrating the sport of boxing with our own individuality. KSI does it in his own way, I do it in my way. It's bringing more eyes to the sport.

"It's going to be very good for the growth of the sport and ultimately, the kids are getting into the gyms.”

He is preparing to go toe-to-toe with Williams, a TikTok star with two exhibition wins under his belt.

An array of issues have plagued Batista in recent years, with injury and a visa issue among the factors that have put his fighting career on hold.

Throughout his fighting hiatus, he continued to work under the watchful eye of Roy Jones Jr and the end of a long road is now in sight.

He believes that on the influencer boxing scene, he has found a home at last.

He said: “It has been a tough ride, the boxing world wasn't always open to me. I have some not very good memories of the boxing world but you know what, I've stuck at it and now I've got my full identity here with Misfits. I'm an influencer boxer and influencing means more to me than anything.

"I've never really had a home in boxing, this is perfect for me, this is where I need to be. I reached out to them and they liked everything that I had.”

Batista has spent time living stateside, although has made a conscious efforts to remain connected with his Yorkshire roots.

A proud Yorkshireman and Huddersfield Town fan, Batista has made reminding people of his background a priority.

He said: "I'm a proud Yorkshireman. I was born and raised in Yorkshire and I'm very proud to be from Huddersfield. I've lived for several years in the United States, it's incredibly frustrating when people ask whereabouts in London I'm from.

"I almost get a little bit offended. Now I'm on this bigger platform, I'm going to be making sure I put Huddersfield and Yorkshire on the map. I want everyone to know who we are.

"It's my job as an ambassador for the town of Huddersfield to put Huddersfield on the map. I'm sure in this fight there's going to be some tough moments, I'm going to show that we don't back down.

"We may not be the biggest or the strongest or the flashiest, but we have that Terrier spirit.”