'It will mean everything to take part': Lottie McGuinness ready to lift her way to Paralympic glory

As an 11-year-old, Lottie McGuinness watched the Hannah Cockrofts and Ellie Simmonds of this world prove anything is possible as they captured the imagination of the British public at the end of a golden summer of London 2012.

Now the Harrogate powerlifter can call herself their equal, for on Wednesday she will attend the opening ceremony of the Paralympics in Paris as a competing athlete, sharing the spotlight with the likes of Cockroft and thousands of others.

For now 22, McGuiness is a Paralympian, having secured her spot via a recent World Cup event in Tblisi in the 55kg competition.

“I am very proud to have qualified, I have worked so hard and sacrificed a lot over the past four years to reach this point,” said McGuinness.

Hands on: Para-lifter Lottie McGuinness of Harrogate is headed to the Paris Paralympics.

“I cannot wait to be among athletes from different countries and sports in the athletes’ village.

“Mostly though, I am looking forward to competing with many of my family and friends in the crowd.

“It will mean everything to take part and, whether I win a medal or not, I will be happy to walk away from the Games as a Paralympian.

“If I were to medal I would be able to tell my 11-year-old self watching London 2012 that my dream of going to a Paralympics, let alone winning a medal, has come true.”

So inspired by London 2012, she initially wanted to be a swimmer like Simmonds, and while attending Harrogate Ladies College, won medals at national level at swimming, athletics, hockey and basketball.

But it wasn’t until her late teens that McGuinness made the switch to powerlifting.

It was while studying for a degree in sport and exercise science at Leeds Trinity University while receiving support through the Talented Athlete Support Package, that she was able to accelerate her ambitions in the sport.

Towards the end of her first year at university, she competed at the Para Powerlifting World Cup in March 2021, finishing second in the junior division and third in the senior division.

Then after graduating in the summer of 2023, she competed at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Doha.

“The support I received through the Talented Athlete Support Package was incredible,” said McGunness. “It allowed me to make multiple trips to (British training base) Loughborough and covered the cost of my accommodation when travelling.

“I also appreciated having free access to Trinity Fitness [the sports centre at Leeds Trinity’s Main Campus in Horsforth].

“The facilities were not only high quality, but also accessible. I can truly say that, if it wasn’t for the support I received from Leeds Trinity, I wouldn’t be in the position I am in today.”

The Paralympics begin on Wednesday and run through until Sunday, September 8.

The para-powerlifting events run from the second Wednesday to the final day at the Port de la Chapelle Arena with McGuinness due to compete in the women’s 55kg category on Thursday, September 5.

She will do so with the full backing of her alma mater.

Sarah Todd, Sports Development and Performance Manager at Leeds Trinity University, said: “I remember meeting Lottie and her mum at a pre-pandemic Open Day and discussing ways in which we could support her sporting career and, even then, she was sharing her aspirations of making it to the Paralympics in 2024.