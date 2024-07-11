Jerome Wilson boxer: Yorkshire boxer injured in fight 10 years ago settles claim over alleged treatment delays

By Tom Pilgrim, PA
Published 11th Jul 2024, 17:54 BST
A Yorkshire boxer who suffered a severe head injury in a fight nearly 10 years ago has settled a High Court claim involving allegations of delays to treatment.

Jerome Wilson, of Sheffield, was 29 when he was knocked out in the sixth round of a fight with Cameroonian Serge Ambomo, at Ice Sheffield Arena on September 12 2014.

After the sixth round stoppage, he was carried from the ring on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

He subsequently underwent what was described by his then promoter as a "life-saving brain operation" after suffering a "severe head injury", and was placed in a medically induced coma.

At a remote hearing on Wednesday (Jul 10), a judge approved the settlement of a civil claim brought by Mr Wilson, supported by his mother, who both appeared via video link.

The claim was brought against the British Boxing Board of Control, Dr Carl Hutson , Inter-County Paramedics Limited and David Coldwell.

According to a subsequent written court order, the confidential settlement was reached in a claim "arising from injuries sustained by Mr Wilson, a professional boxer, in a boxing match organised and managed by the defendants and involving allegations of delays to treatment".

A trial of the claim, which was to start in October, will now not go ahead.

Mr Wilson began his career in 2010 and had a record of eight wins and two defeats going into the fight in September 2014 .

