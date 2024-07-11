Jerome Wilson boxer: Yorkshire boxer injured in fight 10 years ago settles claim over alleged treatment delays
Jerome Wilson, of Sheffield, was 29 when he was knocked out in the sixth round of a fight with Cameroonian Serge Ambomo, at Ice Sheffield Arena on September 12 2014.
After the sixth round stoppage, he was carried from the ring on a stretcher and taken to hospital.
He subsequently underwent what was described by his then promoter as a "life-saving brain operation" after suffering a "severe head injury", and was placed in a medically induced coma.
At a remote hearing on Wednesday (Jul 10), a judge approved the settlement of a civil claim brought by Mr Wilson, supported by his mother, who both appeared via video link.
The claim was brought against the British Boxing Board of Control, Dr Carl Hutson , Inter-County Paramedics Limited and David Coldwell.
According to a subsequent written court order, the confidential settlement was reached in a claim "arising from injuries sustained by Mr Wilson, a professional boxer, in a boxing match organised and managed by the defendants and involving allegations of delays to treatment".
A trial of the claim, which was to start in October, will now not go ahead.
Mr Wilson began his career in 2010 and had a record of eight wins and two defeats going into the fight in September 2014 .
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.