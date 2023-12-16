Rotherham’s Junaid Bostan will be a long way from home when he steps into the ring in Arizona to fight Gordie Russ II.

The 21-year-old is on the crest of a wave, having already secured two victories at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena this calendar year.

His last win, on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s defeat to Leigh Wood, came against an accomplished and seasoned opponent in Corey McCulloch.

He will be stepping into new territory this weekend to face Russ, the cousin of Tyson Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward. Both are young and well thought of, putting undefeated records on the line in the type of fight fans would like to see more of.

Junaid Bostan is preparing for his USA debut. Image: Roberts Photo/Getty Images

As many modern fights are, this particular bout was born out of social media taunting.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Bostan explained: “I randomly got called out by this American bloke. He's from a bloodline of good coaches. I thought I'd give it a nibble.

"Fast forward to the back end of this year and I've got my American debut. I was struggling to get opponents and he called me out again, knowing I was meant to be fighting in America.

"I called his bluff and thought I'd get Matchroom and my management to offer him the fight. It's a good fight to take. Obviously he's an American, he's undefeated. He's knocked everyone out he's fought.

Junaid Bostan defeated Corey McCulloch in his last bout. Image: James Chance/Getty Images

"But, there's levels and I'm glad that he's the opponent I get to show it with on December 16, and shut him up.”

Bostan hails from Rotherham but is cutting his teeth as a young professional under the tutelage of Grant Smith at Sheffield’s Steel City Gym. He is a stablemate of Sunny Edwards, the flyweight topping the bill in Arizona against Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez.

For Bostan, it is more than just a case of flying the flag for his hometown. He intends to lead the way for Rotherham and inspire the next generation of professional fighters.

He said: “It's a massive opportunity and it means a lot in the sense of, when I was an amateur coming up the ranks and fighting for England, no one from Rotherham really did it before. There weren't many amateurs about.

"Now, I stand here alone for Rotherham doing my own thing. I would probably say, without sounding too big-headed, I'm leading the way now, if I'm being honest with you.

"Fast forward a few years, there's more amateur clubs in Rotherham, there's a lot of amateur lads now from Rotherham boxing. I guess I'm leading the way and when I'm headlining, it makes easier for the new crop from the area wanting to turn pro. It shows it can be done.”

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn is an admirer of Bostan’s and it is not difficult to see why. He has a box office personality to match his box office punch, the type of charisma a promoter dreams of and knows helps with ticket sales.

Bostan said: “There's levels, it's just a matter of showing them. I've got confidence in putting on a display here. I'll just let my actions do the talking.

"I say we've had a back and forth, I wouldn't really call it that. If anything, he was just giving it the big one before the fight. He talks a good game but I just got my management and my promotion to ensure that the fight could get made.

"The moment the fight got made, he went all silent. I hope everything's alright with him and he's not too worried. I hope he turns up.”

He is unashamedly confident but amidst the boldness is maturity. Bostan could have been forgiven for getting carried away after his last fight but he has instead focused on self-improvement.

He said: “I've only been pro 18 months. Sometimes, you've just got to give yourself a pat on the back. I've just beaten a Scottish champion, that's two champions back-to-back now, in seven fights. I got him out of there pretty easily.

"The only reason I've been very hard on myself is because I know there's more to come from myself. I'm in a rush to get to the best that I can be, and be the best me.”

The South Yorkshireman is right when he says not many fighters get such a lucrative opportunity so early on in their careers. The chance to impress stateside is one he is determined not to let slip through his fingers.

He said: “I feel like I've got the backing of Matchroom and Eddie Hearn. He's showing confidence in me, not many prospects get this opportunity so early in their career, unless they're an Olympian or renowned amateur.