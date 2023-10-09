The Rotherham-born super-welterweight is a confident figure, unfazed by the challenge of going toe-to-toe with much more seasoned opponents.

His most recent win came against Corey McCulloch, on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s clash with Leigh Wood.

Bostan scooped the seventh win of his career, further enhancing his burgeoning reputation. Notably, it was the sixth fight he has won via TKO.

Rotherham's Junaid Bostan is undefeated. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

With a record of 7-0 and a growing number of admirers, the 21-year-old appears destined for bigger and better things.

However, behind the bravado is a self-awareness that may just be his most important trait. At the side of the ring following a stylish win over McCulloch, Bostan gave his performance a grade of 6/10.

In a later interview, he dropped the mark to 5/10. He told Matchroom Boxing: “I mean it’s alright, it’s a decent performance. I thought I’d have got him out of there sooner and much more explosively. But, it’s alright.

"I’ve already got two marks here now [gesturing to face] so I’m not too happy about that. I’ll give it a five now. I said six before, it’s a five now.”

Bostan moves in the ring with youthful exuberance, displaying impressive reflexes. His bursts of aggression are deadly, as McCulloch discovered at the Utilita Arena.

Although, for all his physical and technical gifts, it may be his mentality that propels him where he wants to go.

Where Bostan wants to go is the United States. It has been all but confirmed he will be fighting on the undercard of Sunny Edwards’ bout against Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez in December, in Arizona.

Details are yet to be clarified but Bostan will be competing far away from Sheffield’s Steel City Gym, where he has developed under the tutelage of Grant Smith.