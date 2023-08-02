All Sections
Doncaster boxer Terri Harper to fight Cecilia Braekhus on Leigh Wood v Josh Warrington undercard in Sheffield

Doncaster boxer Terri Harper will take on Cecilia Braekhus for the WBA and WBO super-welterweight world titles – over four months on from the fight’s original date.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 14:52 BST

The pair had been scheduled to lock horns back in May, on the the undercard of Katie Taylor’s battle with Chantelle Cameron. However, Braekhus was forced to withdraw due to illness and the bout was cancelled.

Harper’s fellow Yorkshire star Josh Warrington is set to face Leigh Wood at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on October 7, and Harper and Braekhus will battle it out on the same night.

Harper said: "The fight went down really well with the fans the first time and it would’ve been a shame for it to have never happened. I'm excited and grateful to everyone for making it happen again and it'll be even more special this time with the opportunity of unifying the division.

Harper will return to action in October. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty ImagesHarper will return to action in October. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Harper will return to action in October. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

"When the fight fell through last time I sulked for the weekend but thanks to Matchroom and Eddie [Hearn] I was back in the gym the following Monday ready for another fight week. Looking back this experience has made me a stronger fighter with even more experience now gained.

"Cecilia is an icon of the sport and has already done everything I want to achieve. That's why me and my team were so keen to pursue this fight. I see this fight as a passing of the baton and another stepping stone towards my ultimate goal of becoming undisputed at the weight.”

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “I’m delighted to announce the chief support bout for what will a monster night of World Title action on Saturday October 7. Two-weight world champion Terri Harper gets the biggest fight of her life as she makes the first defence of her WBA super-welterweight world title against former pound-for-pound No.1 and undisputed welterweight ruler Cecilia Braekus, with the vacant WBO crown now also on the line.

“We were all gutted for Terri after Cecilia was forced to withdraw from their original fight on the historic Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron card in Dublin earlier this year due to illness, but now 'Belter' will be backed by thousands of her own supporters as she goes for the biggest win of her career. Roll on October 7 live worldwide on DAZN.”

