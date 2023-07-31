Utilita Arena will play host to the clash, which will pit a pair of two-time world champions against each other on neutral ground. Scheduled for Saturday, October 7, the fight may be Warrington’s last chance to secure a third world title.

Warrington has hit some bumps in the road in recent years, having previously cruised from success to success. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Warrington’s professional boxing career had been a series of triumphs.

The avid Leeds United fan was in dreamland, regularly putting on shows in his home city and picking up a raft of titles. However, in February 2021, an eerily empty Wembley Arena hosted a crushing defeat.

Warrington has hit some bumps in the road in recent years. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Up against a relative newcomer in Mauricio Lara, then just 22, Warrington was left needing treatment from paramedics after being knocked down in the ninth round.

Ever since, momentum has been difficult to regain. The rematch was forced to end in a technical draw when Lara sustained a cut over his eye, denying Warrington the bounce back he craved in front of an expectant home crowd at Headingley Stadium.

He won back the IBF title he had previously vacated with a win over Kiko Martinez in March 2022, seemingly marking a return to form. However, he lost the title later on in the year to Luis Alberto Lopez.

The importance of his showdown with Wood will not be lost on Warrington, who is arguably at risk of drifting from the title picture if he is defeated. He said: “This is a big fight. It doesn’t get much better than a domestic dust up for a world title! I’m obsessed in becoming a three-weight world champion, to get back on top and that is going to show on the night.

"I will bring an army of fans to Sheffield and the atmosphere will be special. Leigh has had a good run and put some good wins together but I just don’t believe he can live with me. I hope he thinks my best days are behind me, on October 7 he’ll find out.”

His opponent, Nottingham-born Wood, said: “I’m extremely excited for October 7. In terms of the followings we’ve got, the football clubs and the cities, this is arguably the biggest British rivalry in the sport. For me, it doesn’t really get any bigger. Our styles will gel and that should make for a very exciting and entertaining fight. It should go down in British history.

“Josh has some great wins on his record and is obviously a two-time world champion, but this is a fight that he cannot lose. He’s never really been in a boring fight – but neither have I. This fight will be all-action and the fans should be in for a great night.

“I know it will be quite hostile with both sets of fans battling it out vocally, but it should make for a great night. This is one that I need to win, so I can look back on with pride and soak up all the good memories. This is a must-win, for sure."