Leeds United fan Katie Taylor eager to entertain Headingley crowd

The Irish-born champion will fight in Leeds for the first time in her professional career against American Jennifer Han. Taylor’s father was born and raised in Leeds and Taylor has spent plenty of time visiting the city and attended Leeds United’s games when she was growing up.

“This city has a special place in my heart and I never thought I’d have a chance to fight here. I’m just so excited about it,” said the unbeaten Taylor.

“The fact that I am going to fight in front of 20,000 people, I think it could be a phenomenal night for myself.

“The atmosphere alone is going to be very, very special. I have some amazing memories visiting this city and I have a strong connection to the city. So it is going to be a very special night for me.”

The 35-year-old has enjoyed an incredible career in the amateur and professional ranks. She won Olympic gold at the London 2012 Games before making her professional debut in 2017. She was crowned the undisputed queen of the lightweight division in 2019.

She continued: “I feel great, I know I can’t do this forever, but I still feel very fresh right now and I still have plenty more years in the ring. I feel sharp and strong, I can’t wait to produce one of my best performances on Saturday night.”

Katie Taylor during the weigh-in at the New Dock Hall, Leeds. (Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)